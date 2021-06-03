Missouri State Parks and Kansas City Mid-Continent Public Library invite the public to attend the Black Baseball and Black History virtual program at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The program will be held virtually as a Zoom meeting and is part of the Show-Me Kansas City: A Missouri Bicentennial Lecture Series.
Before 1947, African Americans played professional baseball on their own separate teams, collectively known as “The Negro Leagues.” Against the backdrop of segregation, these teams traveled the country to communities large and small, bringing the thrills of America’s favorite pastime to thousands of fans and paving the way for civil rights. Dr. Raymond Doswell, vice president and curator of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kanas City, will speak about the great stars and communities of the Negro Leagues, especially those in St. Louis and Kansas City.
This lecture series is a partnership with the library system. This event is virtual and free, but registration is required. Participants can register at mymcpl.org/events/69542/black-baseball-black-history-zoom
Participants must provide an email address when registering and will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program’s start time. Space is limited.
