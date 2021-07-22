LIBERTY — This month's Moonlight Yoga is Friday, July 23, in Liberty. The event runs 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Liberty Parks & Recreation has partnered with Serenity on the Square to offer Moonlight Yoga at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road. Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square.
Participants can meet at the grassy area near the trail behind the horseshoe building. Bring a mat or blanket and cash or check tax-deductible donation for the Liberty Dog Park.
Yoga will be cancelled if the temperature is not at least 55 degrees at sunset or if there is rain.
Upcoming dates and times are 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22; and 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Find the listing and registration at libertymissouri.gov/calendar.
