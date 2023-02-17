MOVIE REVIEW: A superhero movie only children could love

It’s a good week to be Paul Rudd. His Kansas City Chiefs just won the Super Bowl and the latest installment of his Ant-Man series premieres today. I attended a press screening this week for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," at which they handed out tiny magnifying glasses, which was a cute gimmick, I presume, we were supposed to use to find even a single wrinkle on Michelle Pfeiffer’s face. I couldn’t.
Michelle Pfeiffer is a bad-ass, let’s just start there. Turns out the 30 years she was stranded in Quantum, she was a freedom fighter (or terrorist, depending on your point of view) against a seemingly all powerful, exiled bad guy (Kang in all the future Marvel movies), had a fling with Bill Murray (who used to be charming apparently) and maintained hair that I would kill for at any age. She managed to keep all but that last part a secret from her Marvel family until now.
In this "Ant-Man" installment, we jump ahead to when he lives a comfortable life on his fame, has written a best-selling book (actually available at a bookstore near you this fall), is finally comfortable in his relationship with The Wasp (given little more than lip service in this sequel despite being in the title) and daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton as daughter Cassie in “The Society," “Freaky," “Blockers”) is, well, a teenager.
That’s where his contentment abruptly ends, however, when the impulsive and brilliant Cassie creates a device she thinks will advance science by sending a signal into the Quantum Realm to map it without the dangers of going themselves. In reality, the signal works both ways and ends up being used to bring the entire extended Lang family back into Quantum … forever?
With “Quantumania," “Ant-Man” has officially secured its spot as the children’s hour (mercifully just two this time) of the Marvel Universe. Overacting and cartoonish delivery of dialog coming from actors in bad costumes and makeup reminiscent of “Star Trek” (and not the good ones), but more like the reboot of “A Wrinkle in Time,” and the first rule of AWIT is that we don’t talk about AWIT. In addition, the world of Quantum is filled with creatures made of colorful jelly, obviously Styrofoam rocks, and creatures of all kinds apparently competing to be on “Last Comic Standing."
Director Peyton Reed, who did all the "Ant-Man" movies, can’t entirely be blamed for this unfortunate shift in tone as there are still the usual stunning visual effects and entertaining action sequences that we have become accustomed to in the Marvel movies.
A few actors are also notably better than the others, including Jonathan Majors as Kang (“Da 5 Bloods," “Devotion”) and Paul Rudd himself. There is a new screenwriter on this installment however, Jeff Loveless of “The Jimmy Kimmel Show," “Rick and Morty” and the Oscars when they were hosted by Mr. Kimmel. So, what do you expect?
One more thing, do not see this movie in 3D if you hate spiders, just sayin’.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
