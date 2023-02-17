MOVIE REVIEW: A superhero movie only children could love

It’s a good week to be Paul Rudd. His Kansas City Chiefs just won the Super Bowl and the latest installment of his Ant-Man series premieres today. I attended a press screening this week for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," at which they handed out tiny magnifying glasses, which was a cute gimmick, I presume, we were supposed to use to find even a single wrinkle on Michelle Pfeiffer’s face. I couldn’t.

Michelle Pfeiffer is a bad-ass, let’s just start there. Turns out the 30 years she was stranded in Quantum, she was a freedom fighter (or terrorist, depending on your point of view) against a seemingly all powerful, exiled bad guy (Kang in all the future Marvel movies), had a fling with Bill Murray (who used to be charming apparently) and maintained hair that I would kill for at any age. She managed to keep all but that last part a secret from her Marvel family until now.

Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

