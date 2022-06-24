Abandoned things in this movie: the house in the country purchased by a young, unsuspecting couple (Emma Roberts of “Scream Queens” and “Nancy Drew” and John Gallagher Jr. of “Short Term 12” and “The Newsroom”), and Michael Shannon’s career, which has been coming for some time with small parts in other flops like “Heart of Champions” and a bunch of music video and podcast appearances, despite the fact that he remains one of the best actors of his generation.
I understand that it’s trendy to do horror movies right now, but it has to be the right project. Shannon’s part is small and pointless and the movie goes nowhere interesting. I can only guess that Roberts saw Shannon’s name attached and signed on or vice versa. Also, Spencer Squire is the director, but often acts with Shannon himself, so maybe they’re friends?
“Abandoned” wants to recall the haunted house feel of “The Amityville Horror," the gaslit young mother of “Rosemary’s Baby," and “The Shining’s” father who goes crazy, but none of it pays off.
The genre story rarely scares or even worries the viewer, though the basics are there. Roberts is a postpartum depressed new mom who already doubts her every instinct and buying a house with ghosts of an undefined origin doesn’t help. Her frustrated husband becomes less and less supportive and more and more deranged. Her neighbor and handyman mumbles and confuses her when he repeatedly shows up at unexpected times.
While I will warn you away because of some child abuse triggers, the film ultimately shies away from stating or showing clearly what the central tragedy of the ghost story truly was and that would have been the only thing that could have made it scary. Thankfully, the film is more grounded than “Mother," which was primarily an art piece, but ultimately, if you want a horror film, this isn’t that and if you want a tragic family drama, it’s not that either. Abandon your hopes either way.
