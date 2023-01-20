Alice Darling
Submitted illustration

A trio of young actresses dominate this story about abuse at the hands of Anna Kendrick’s (“Pitch Perfect," “Up in the Air”) boyfriend Charlie Carrick (“Hidden Asset," “Departure”). This is not a thriller, but you may see it advertised that way and even sense it while watching "Alice Darling," due to a suspenseful soundtrack. However, this is your trigger warning for the subjects of self harm, domestic violence and murder.

Alice is an attractive young professional and when we meet her, she seems to have it all together — good job, friends and a doting boyfriend. However, Alice also overregulates every calorie she consumes, doesn’t miss the chance to take a run while listening to podcasts about how to further restrict her food intake, avoids sugar to the extreme, and we, the audience, are the only witnesses to her frequent hair-pulling. Her boyfriend and girlfriends don’t know any of this of course, although it quickly becomes apparent who encourages it.

Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.