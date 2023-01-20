A trio of young actresses dominate this story about abuse at the hands of Anna Kendrick’s (“Pitch Perfect," “Up in the Air”) boyfriend Charlie Carrick (“Hidden Asset," “Departure”). This is not a thriller, but you may see it advertised that way and even sense it while watching "Alice Darling," due to a suspenseful soundtrack. However, this is your trigger warning for the subjects of self harm, domestic violence and murder.
Alice is an attractive young professional and when we meet her, she seems to have it all together — good job, friends and a doting boyfriend. However, Alice also overregulates every calorie she consumes, doesn’t miss the chance to take a run while listening to podcasts about how to further restrict her food intake, avoids sugar to the extreme, and we, the audience, are the only witnesses to her frequent hair-pulling. Her boyfriend and girlfriends don’t know any of this of course, although it quickly becomes apparent who encourages it.
When childhood friends Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku of “Loki” and “Lovecraft Country”) and Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn of “Letterkenny” and “Reservation Dogs”) invite Alice to a week away at a cabin to celebrate Tess’ birthday, Alice is faced with a choice. Lying to her boyfriend and telling him it’s a work trip instead is our first sign that at least some of the cause of Alice’s self-harming ways must be him. You see, Simon is a needy narcissist who belittles and intimidates Alice into these behaviors and isolates her, to the extent that she has to repeatedly rehearse the lie so Simon won’t suspect that she is willingly spending time away from him and be around other women who will likely identify the problem right away.
It takes Alice days to feel safe and only after her friends take away her phone so she can’t be chained to what they now suspect is an abusive boyfriend. She makes excuses for him and her self-esteem is obviously not what it once was in her friends’ eyes. One of them even calls out her eating disorder. Slowly, Alice begins to see herself the way Sophie and Tess see her.
At the same time, a seemingly unrelated story unfolds about a missing girl in the area of their cabin. Alice becomes obsessed with what may have happened to her and even snubs plans with her friends to join the search parties. They search through abandoned houses and forests while the police drag the bottom of the nearby lake. When the girl turns up dead, that is the kernel that grows in Alice to start identifying with the missing girl and feeling like she’ll end up like her as if she’s not dead enough inside already.
Just as she starts to rediscover herself, friendship and joy, Simon suddenly shows up at the cabin looking for her and all the old insecurities come back. Again, this is not a thriller like “Sleeping With the Enemy" as so much of Simon’s stay at the cabin is uneventful, but is nevertheless hard to watch when it means Alice becomes smaller and smaller and loses all the progress made throughout the week.
Ultimately there is a slightly shocking standoff between Sophie, Tess and Simon over Alice that doesn’t exactly warm the heart, but does provide some relief.
This is director Mary Nighy’s first feature film, but she expertly handles the sparse cast and scenery, never making their problems seem small or insignificant. She also utilizes water imagery with an adept artistic hand, blending it into the story as essential as the dialogue.
The aforementioned lake is the scene of both a frantic struggle where Alice nearly drowns, as well as playing a part later in the film as a place of a kind of baptism where she starts to feel reborn. All of this echoes how in her relationship she feels like she’s drowning already and realizes that when she told her friends, “He doesn't hurt me or anything," she’s been lying even to herself all along.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.