MOVIE REVIEW: 'Asteroid City' provides star-powered, eclectic fun

Jake Ryan stars as "Woodrow," Jason Schwartzman as "Augie Steenbeck" and Tom Hanks as "Stanley Zak" in writer/director Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City."

Wes Anderson's latest stylized art piece is "Asteroid City." It's not as random or dark as some of his work, but perhaps that's why it isn't quite as memorable or meaningful.

If this is your first Anderson, you might think it cute and sweet enough, but it's actually rather bland against the rest of his work. I find Anderson fans fall into two groups — fans of "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Rushmore" and "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" and fans of "Moonrise Kingdom," "The Darjeeling Limited" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel." I'm in the latter group and "Asteroid City" is closer to those with its endearing tone and lack of crossing the uncomfortable lines the others sometimes do. It's as aesthetically pleasing as any of his films; unfortunately, it's just not as fulfilling.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

