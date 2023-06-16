MOVIE REVIEW: 'Asteroid City' provides star-powered, eclectic fun

Wes Anderson's latest stylized art piece is "Asteroid City." It's not as random or dark as some of his work, but perhaps that's why it isn't quite as memorable or meaningful.
If this is your first Anderson, you might think it cute and sweet enough, but it's actually rather bland against the rest of his work. I find Anderson fans fall into two groups — fans of "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Rushmore" and "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" and fans of "Moonrise Kingdom," "The Darjeeling Limited" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel." I'm in the latter group and "Asteroid City" is closer to those with its endearing tone and lack of crossing the uncomfortable lines the others sometimes do. It's as aesthetically pleasing as any of his films; unfortunately, it's just not as fulfilling.
The film is set in 1955, at the dawn of America's obsession with space and appropriately opens in the old black and white square TV format of the time to set the tone. In addition, Anderson has chosen to use the trope of a play within a movie of the same subject and even breaks the fourth wall between them, though that doesn't seem to really have anything to do with the plot itself.
Junior stargazers, school children, scientists and the military have converged on a fly-over town in a remote part of the desert to witness a rare celestial event together and hand out prizes to winners of a scholastic science competition.
The town itself is composed of sarcastic diner workers, a less than helpful mechanic, a mini real estate baron and some cowboys. The setting is somewhat idyllic, but odd and it becomes odder when an unexpected alien encounter strands all of them there together in quarantine.
They pass the time singing cowboy songs, having affairs and speculating about the truth of the universe. Their concept of reality starts slipping in their isolation, but it may never have been there to begin with, because as abruptly as this strange moment in their lives begins, it ends and everything goes back to “normal," at least in a very Wes Anderson way.
As with most Anderson films, the plot is secondary to being a featurette for the large ensemble cast, in this instance made up of Scarlet Johansson (who, in a stretch, plays a famous actress), Adrian Brody (portraying the director of the play within the film we are watching), Bryan Cranston (the fourth wall Rod Serling-eque narrator), Ed Norton (the writer of the play within the film we are watching), Jeff Goldblum (who, of course, plays an alien), Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Hope Davis, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Willem Defoe and Margot Robbie among others, all of whom have either been regular Anderson cast members or who were only too delighted to finally get to participate in the funfest.
This may not be one of my favorite Anderson films, but there is a trio of young actresses who are sisters in real life that steal the entire show with their adorable and sometimes inexplicable behavior and dialog.
They purport to be, at times, a witch, a vampire or some combination thereof and often scream at inopportune times. As the sisters of one of the space cadet winners, they are just along for the ride, largely overlooked by the townspeople and creating their own robust fantasy world in the background. They are precious but vicious, you can just tell. I would watch the movie again just to see them.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.