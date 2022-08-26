John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens," “Detroit”), quieter than usual as a Marine struggling to reintegrate into society after deployment, stars with a minimalist cast to bring the true and ultimately tragic story of Cpl. Brian Brown-Easley to the big screen.
In 2017, a desperate Brown-Easley had had enough of the injustices that befall many soldiers and became a victim of the cycle of poverty and mistreatment of what America considers throwaway citizens, including veterans. This quiet film about a bombing that never was may be eye opening for some and triggering for others.
Brown-Easley was a father, hard worker and polite and determined young man, not a bank robber, but on what he knew might become the last day of his life, he entered a bank, said he had a bomb, cleared the building of all non-essential people and asked for a negotiator. His demands were simple — have Veterans Affairs return the approximately $900 in disability they mistakenly took from him and put him on TV so he could call attention to the increasingly similar plight of veterans everywhere — and in exchange, he wouldn't hurt anyone.
While growing evermore impatient waiting for a negotiator and news coverage, he apologizes to his hostages and takes messages when the phone rings for absent employees. He wants the spectacle of fire trucks, sirens and for everyone to know his story, but as harmlessly as possible. What he gets is lies and distractions while a S.W.A.T. team assembles.
Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”, “Boardwalk Empire") as the negotiator gives his last great performance in “Breaking." Nicole Behari ("Miss Juneteenth") is compelling as the bank teller who keeps her cool while Selenis Leyva of “Orange is the New Black” is considerably less tough as a bank teller who is basically frozen with fear the entire movie.
The fresh new female director Abi Damaris Corbin brings the best out of all of them as she expertly balances the tense and the tearful to finally bring the lance corporal and those like him the attention they deserve.
Simonie Wilson, whose love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family, has been a resident of the Northland for more than a decade. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle and a Women Film Critics Circle member. She can be reached online at www.facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
