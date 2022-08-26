BREAKING

John Boyega plays main character Brian Brown-Easley and Selenis Leyva plays Rosa Diaz, one of the bank tellers in "Breaking."

 Courtesy of BLEECKER ST

John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens," “Detroit”), quieter than usual as a Marine struggling to reintegrate into society after deployment, stars with a minimalist cast to bring the true and ultimately tragic story of Cpl. Brian Brown-Easley to the big screen.

In 2017, a desperate Brown-Easley had had enough of the injustices that befall many soldiers and became a victim of the cycle of poverty and mistreatment of what America considers throwaway citizens, including veterans. This quiet film about a bombing that never was may be eye opening for some and triggering for others.

Simonie Wilson, whose love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family, has been a resident of the Northland for more than a decade. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle and a Women Film Critics Circle member. She can be reached online at www.facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

