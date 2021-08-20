I’m a big Bella Thorne fan, dating back to her Disney “Shake it Up” days, so despite the obviously low budget and controversy surrounding this film, I couldn’t resist. Unless you are similarly drawn to Ms. Thorne, who is strikingly watchable (where can I get my hair done like that?) in high contrast to every other actor in this film, I advise having "nun" of it.
"Habit" strives to be the kind of camp that made Divine a star, but barely manages to invoke a porn-style satire of “Sister Act," but eminently more offensive to Catholics.
I normally revel in clever linguistic puns, but the double meaning of the title of film — “habit” as in what a nun wears and “habit” as in an addiction — is as far as that goes. There is almost an underlying religious theme since Thorne’s character has an ongoing sexual fantasy about Jesus (who turns out to be Paris Jackson, with no lines), but putting a beautiful girl in a sexy nun outfit to sell and take drugs at LA clubs is almost predictable by the time it happens in “Habit."
The plot, thin as it is, consists of Thorne and her party girl friends taking part in a drug deal gone bad, being evicted from their apartment and needing a place to hide from their homicidal drug dealer.
Thorne has a vision and the trio of strippers don nun’s habits as impenetrable disguises. I can’t say I followed the rest, as people are creatively and gruesomely killed in the name of this vendetta, involving what seems like increasingly worse and worse actors.
Cameos, including Ione Skye as the wealthy blind woman who takes them in and Gavin Rossdale as a drug-dealing middle manager, are mildly amusing, but ultimately just reflect questionable acting choices by those previously somewhat respected artists.
There are too many partying and drug montages to fill the gaping holes in the plot, but the original music is well chosen and suits the mood of this low-rent “Pulp Fiction” caper movie (or even lower rent “Rocky Horror Picture Show" if that’s possible).
“Habit” is unfinished at best, more similar to fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse’s “Tyger Tyger” or Shia LaBoeuf’s “American Honey” (also a Disney alum). It’s cartoonish, with a color palette to match and there is much wardrobe fun to be had, but ultimately I found “Habit” pointless and not in the least entertaining.
I enjoy my share of mindless camp, i.e. “Orgasmo," “I Woke Up Early the Day I Died" and “Cry Baby," but all of those had a plot, so it’s not really a fair comparison.
