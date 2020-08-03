MOVIE REVIEW: Don’t bother going here

The awkward moments in "I Used to Go Here" are supposed to be experienced solely by Kate, the main character and would-be successful novelist with serious self-esteem issues, but the entire film left me feeling awkward myself as well.
Awkward because I was supposed to review it and the uneven script was devoid of an arc and awkward because Kate's life and choices veer to the pathetic, which is considerably more than awkward.
Kate has just published her first book when poor sales cancel her book tour, so she eagerly accepts an invitation from a favorite former professor to speak at her alma mater instead.
That visit is meant to be a journey from accepting the mediocrity of her ho-hum life and writing style to embrace the exciting highs and lows of life once again, but her return to college drama just reads as desperate and pointless.
Her beloved mentor turns out to be a washed-up lech with questionable morals and lackluster advice. Partying with her potential students is all beer, pizza, weed, skinny dipping and walk of shame dead ends.
The most successful bit is when she regressed to a college-age maturity level and starts treating her strict B&B owner like an interfering mom.
I gave this loose collection of scenes calling itself a film 3 Red Vines mostly because Gillian Jacobs (“Community," “Don’t Think Twice”) is so likeable, even if Kate isn't at times.
In fact, the cast is full of second string indie movie darlings.
Zoe Chao makes an heroic effort to make her in a nearly non-existent role as Kate’s old classmate but is also thankfully burning up the screen in “Love Life” on demand with Anna Kendrick is right now.
The adorable Josh Wiggins (“Max," “Greyhound," the upcoming “Apollo 11 ½”) is Kate's earnest young love interest and makes it obvious he should be cast more often and soon.
Jermaine Clement (“What We Do in the Shadows” as well as the upcoming “Avatar” sequels) has the longest resume and is good at making us not like him.
Despite these bright spots, "I Used to go Here" is an unfinished and unpolished work with a cast full of squandered potential, just like Kate herself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.