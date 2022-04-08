MOVIE REVIEW: Don’t play this game

In “Agent Game," Mel Gibson (“Lethal Weapon”, “Maverick”) stars as a CIA agent putting together a team of flawed recruits, largely in flashbacks, for a mysterious, no-questions-asked mission. The plot may sound like familiar Gibson fare, but this is definitely not “Lethal Weapon” Gibson.
Somehow, he manages to avoid engaging in any of the action himself, with 90% of his scenes filmed with him sitting behind a desk. Luckily, the rest of the mostly younger cast does a fair job of tackling the lackluster material and making it at least somewhat watchable, though nothing can keep this “Game” from looking played out.
Black ops, double and triple agents, murder and mild intrigue are all present in “Agent Game”, but there’s nothing new to keep an audience’s interest. The best scenes are between Dermot Mulroney (“My Best Friend’s Wedding," “Hard Luck Love Song”) and Jason Isaacs (“The OA," “Harry Potter”) as two seasoned, seemingly stand-up agents who question their current kidnap and torture assignment, showing us how aging actors can give dignity to even the thinnest of plots.
Katie Cassidy (“Melrose Place," “Arrow”) and Rhys Coiro (“Straw Dogs," “Entourage”) are watchable as the prerequisite “girl” and “funny guy” on the team of new recruits who correspondingly question each other and the identity of the man with the bag over his head they are escorting to who-knows-where.
Basic dialog and the poorly executed trope of telling a story backward about a mission gone wrong eventually leads to confusion and apathy as several too many double crosses reveal only that this film thinks it's too clever for itself.
Stick with it to the end and you’ll be rewarded with a giant payoff of a twist … is what I’d love to say about “Agent Game," but unfortunately I can’t. You will see some bullets fly before it ends up right back where it began though, if that’s what you’re looking for from a Mel Gibson movie, and come to think of it, maybe that’s exactly who should watch it.
