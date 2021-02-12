MOVIE REVIEW: Don't 'Land' here

I love Robin Wright ("The Princess Bride," "House of Cards") as an actress, but maybe not, as it turns out, as a director. "Land" is her directorial debut, and it's hard not to notice that another female directed movie this year does the whole lone female concept much better, such as Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland." Wright's film is a bit melodramatic, like Reese Witherspoon's character from "Wild" grew up, but not really.
Wright stars as Edee, a woman who has recently lost her family, subsequently loses herself and then decides simply to get lost, in the Wyoming wilderness. Wyoming is beautiful, but her dreams of living off the land in a one-room mountain cabin require more than beauty to come true. Depression isn't rational and neither is she, so it's unclear if she's gone up the mountain to die or just to not have to live.
Either way, Edee is quickly outsmarted by the elements and nearly dies of hunger and frostbite, whether she means to or not. Luckily, she is suddenly saved by a male savior trope (instead of the perfectly capable Native woman and nurse who accompanies him) in the form of the cowboy dreamy Miguel (Demian Bichir of "The Hateful Eight" and "Weeds"). He nurses her back to health and stays on to teach her the ways of the wild at her inexplicable request, despite her own espoused desire to escape the world of people and their perceived demands of her.
Their lost souls connect as they mutually seek redemption together, but she catches on to all of it a bit too quickly, with seemingly no more newbie mistakes, making the situation less believable. In fact, both her fall and rise seem rushed and at just 88 minutes, there is no need for it, regardless of their tight 29-day location shooting schedule.
Perhaps Wright's next directing project will be better if she just uses better source material rather than relying on cinematography. For "Land," she collaborated with Erin Dignam, writer of the downright terrible 1990 movie, "Denial," also starring Wright. If "land" is a verb, not just a place in this case, I'd tell her and you not to settle here.
