An unassuming story about a fossil hunter in 1840s England may not sound very stimulating, but in the passionate and hardworking hands of Kate Winslet (“Titanic," “Divergent," “Heavenly Creatures”), “Ammonite” brings its characters to life in exciting ways. While exploring how women navigated restrictions of the time period, an attentive audience may uncover unexpected feelings themselves.
Winslet portrays Mary Anning, a real life paleontologist responsible for many significant discoveries, though as a woman and a lower class one at that, she rarely received credit during her own lifetime. A fervent seeker of rare stones and fossils, she would comb local shorelines daily to find them, sometimes even at her own peril. When Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan of “The Lovely Bones” and “Lady Bird”), another real life geologist enters her life, the discovery of their love is equally precious and perilous.
Charlotte is a much younger married woman experiencing Melancholia or possibly postpartum depression and her doctor prescribed sea air and coastal bathing, so she ends up staying with Mary to convalesce. The two share secrets with the closeness of girlfriends who never previously felt seen or understood. Whether it's the larger fossils they are able to excavate now as a pair or helping each other to navigate the contrived men's world, they discover the ability to handle more together.
Digging up long dead creatures together parallels the awakening inside themselves, but eventually Charlotte’s husband sends for her and their dreamlike “From Here to Eternity” existence must come to an end. Future visits unfortunately reveal an incompatibility of expectations, but they have forever awoken something in each other — if not a great romantic love, a love of self.
This final determination comes on a visit to London when Mary sees both of her greatest discoveries (Charlotte and a nearly complete plesiosaur skeleton) through untouchable museum glass and Mary realizes she will likely have to remain as hardened to the world as the Ammonite she loves to collect.
There are obvious “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” similarities (if you were lucky enough to see the celebrated French film last year), like the sparseness of dialog or the constant rush of the waves to shore that reflect the relentless and inescapable nature of these characters. The biggest difference may be the approach to the script itself. The amorous aspect of Mary and Charlotte’s relationship actually just fills a gap in true historical knowledge, but Francis Lee's attempt to make this historical bit of fan fiction is truly inspired.
