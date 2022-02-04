“Parallel Mothers” is the story of two women who give birth the same day, in the same hospital, but the Spanish language film actually follows them through pregnancy and several years beyond, as well as literally digging generations into their histories.
In that way, this film feels like an epic journey into motherhood as well as into Spain’s past. It’s a romantic melodrama with often swelling music, that also involves forensic anthropology and exhumes a mass grave left behind by the recent Spanish dictator General Franco (who led the Nationalist forces in overthrowing the Second Spanish Republic during the Spanish Civil War and thereafter ruled over Spain until 1975 as a dictator).
Oscar winning actress Penelope Cruz (“Murder on the Orient Express," “Volver," “Nine”), stars as Janis, an established professional photographer and independent woman approaching the end of her child-bearing years who finds herself pregnant and on her own after becoming entangled with the married man she employs to find and uncover her great-grandfather’s unmarked burial site from the war.
Young actress Milena Smit stars as Ana, a neglected teen from a wealthy family who becomes pregnant after being raped at a party. The two women meet in the middle of labor, as roommates who confide in and help each other for the limited time they are together. They exchange numbers and part with healthy babies, facing uncertain futures as mothers.
What happens next begins an intricate story that reveals itself in layers, at times feeling like a mystery or even a thriller about both the past and present, but ends up just being a detailed exploration of what it means to be human, make mistakes and experience the consequences of our actions, however unlikely. These two women thrown randomly together are destined to become integral parts of each others’ lives, eventually becoming everything to each other in one form or another - mother, daughter, friend, nanny, lover.
There are suspicions on the patrimony of both babies and one suffers a suspicious death. Several genetic tests and multiple revealed secrets later, we are treated to one of Penelope Cruz’s best performances to date and discover that the sad stories of these two women were always meant to bring them together. They are complicated women who are forced to process numerous conflicting feelings at the same time, leading alternately to depression, deception and confusion, but ultimately the tension dissipates as quickly as it arose due to their mutual strength.
The way Oscar-winning writer-director Pedro Almodóvar (“Women on the Verge of A Nervous Breakdown," “Tie Me Up, Tie Me Down," “Volver”) intertwines the history and trauma of these two women with that of their beloved home country is masterful. He is known to play with time and bring stories together on a grand scale and “Parallel Mothers” is no exception.
He lovingly brings to life many different representations of motherhood and family as he exhumes Janis’ past and present simultaneously. Due to the Spanish Fascist War history being woven into the tapestry of the storyline, the parallel mothers may not be who you initially think they are in this film.
