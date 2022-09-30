TheGoodHouse.jpg
Submitted Photo

Here I am reviewing yet another 2022 film with a solid cast - Sigourney Weaver (“Alien," “Avatar”), Kevin Kline (“The Big Chill," “The Starling”) and the beautiful Morena Baccarin (“Firefly," “Deadpool”) among them - and decent writing - bestselling novelist Ann Leary and screenwriter Thomas Bezucha who wrote “Let Him Go” and “The Family Stone” - wasted in the hands of inexperienced directors Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky.

The important subject matter of this story could have been helpful to some in the audience, but instead, the imbalance between failed attempts at light humor intermingled with dark themes are unsuccessful. I love a dark comedy, but this attempt is inexpert at best.

Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member, and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

