Here I am reviewing yet another 2022 film with a solid cast - Sigourney Weaver (“Alien," “Avatar”), Kevin Kline (“The Big Chill," “The Starling”) and the beautiful Morena Baccarin (“Firefly," “Deadpool”) among them - and decent writing - bestselling novelist Ann Leary and screenwriter Thomas Bezucha who wrote “Let Him Go” and “The Family Stone” - wasted in the hands of inexperienced directors Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky.
The important subject matter of this story could have been helpful to some in the audience, but instead, the imbalance between failed attempts at light humor intermingled with dark themes are unsuccessful. I love a dark comedy, but this attempt is inexpert at best.
These are not bad actors, but if you’d never seen them before, you might think so based on their performances in “The Good House." Even the natural chemistry between Weaver and Kline that has been proven repeatedly on screen in the past (“Dave” and “The Ice Storm”) is squandered. Instead, it’s the Sigourney Weaver Show as she carries the film, even haphazardly breaking the fourth wall and talking to the camera, trying desperately to lighten difficult topics, but this warn out trope adds nothing.
Weaver is a lifelong resident and top realtor of a small New England town where everyone knows everyone else’s secrets. Weaver has secrets of her own that have recently become common knowledge, namely her alcoholism and recent stint in rehab. Everyone else thinks treatment was successful, but Weaver continues to drink in private, in denial of the severity of her disease.
While Weaver’s relapse grows progressively worse, several side plots about aging, family dynamics, trauma, autism, affairs, financial woes and even lost love are thrown into the mix, but they are never fully fleshed out and just detract from the main storyline.
The one subplot that had potential, about Weaver’s connection to the Salem Witches and her own abilities to read people and commune with the afterworld, seems thrown in for color and nothing else, but could have been utilized as part of the climax with a more careful hand. Ultimately, Weaver reaches rock bottom when she can’t tell the difference between ghosts, visions and the DTs.
The New England coast is really the star of this show and a beautiful setting to address the hidden issues in everyone’s houses, good or not. If you do make it through the film though, there are some poignant (or possibly triggering) nuances to this story of alcoholism that can definitely make you think.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member, and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.