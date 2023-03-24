MOVIE REVIEW: 'Good Person,' bad idea
I never expect much from Zach Braff's bland movies, so this one surprised me in that it is very neatly put together and actually includes some notable performances, but it is so problematic that it's actually worse than usual overall. This film glorifies the cycle of drug addiction for one group of people at the expense of another — sound familiar?

That's right, it's racism again. Perhaps in an attempt by Braff to “not see color," he has cast a white and a black family in a story that ignores the inherent differences in those cultures, and how drug use in each community has traditionally been portrayed, wherein lies his double-standard. It honestly would have been better if he cast this film as vanilla as his previous films.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

