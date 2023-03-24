MOVIE REVIEW: 'Good Person,' bad idea

I never expect much from Zach Braff's bland movies, so this one surprised me in that it is very neatly put together and actually includes some notable performances, but it is so problematic that it's actually worse than usual overall. This film glorifies the cycle of drug addiction for one group of people at the expense of another — sound familiar?
That's right, it's racism again. Perhaps in an attempt by Braff to “not see color," he has cast a white and a black family in a story that ignores the inherent differences in those cultures, and how drug use in each community has traditionally been portrayed, wherein lies his double-standard. It honestly would have been better if he cast this film as vanilla as his previous films.
The modern Oxycontin crisis, represented in "A Good Person" by Florence Pugh (“Midsommar," “Don’t Worry Darling”), "is overwhelmingly white," the war on drugs has consistently vilified drug addicts when the drug of choice was largely used by the black community.
So, when Pugh’s character experiences plentiful support, sympathy and forgiveness, even from the black characters in the film, it just doesn't ring true or seem fair to the audience. The whitewashing and sanitizing of drug addiction here is rampant and insulting. The film does a disservice to individuals and families of any color actually experiencing the effects of drug addiction.
With that context, let's discuss the story itself. Morgan Freeman has his biggest and strongest role in recent years, doing double duty as a grieving father and grandfather as well as voicing the narration (a smart use of his infamous voice talents). Freeman is the patriarch of a family torn apart by a tragedy with Pugh at its center.
Pugh starts as a promising young woman with a fiancé and the voice of an angel. A split second mistake sets off a series of events for two families, none of which are positive, and we join them a year later. Pugh has since become addicted to Oxycontin, a teenager (the fabulous Celeste O’Connor from the equally fabulous “Sela and the Spades”) has become rebellious as a result of losing both her parents and having to live with her grandfather, Pugh’s engagement is off and everyone is just trying to survive another day.
Pugh methodically runs through some typical depictions of addiction including lying, stealing, self-medicating in any way possible, betraying family and friends and putting herself in compromising positions for her next high. However, these portrayals barely scratch the surface and our beautiful, middle-class, white heroine is always painted in a light that makes her seem like an innocent victim, as opposed to all the years we’ve consumed media telling us the opposite about drug addicts of any other color. Even the teenager in the black family is demonized more for the way she deals with her trauma than the lead character.
The film does show the ripple effect of how trauma and drug addiction can alter the course of entire families and how many of us have one kind of addiction or another. It also shows how well-meaning friends and family may think they are helping when they are actually enabling and making the problem worse. In “A Good Person," most characters ignore their own issues to do what they think will help another character, but in reality, rarely can hurt people help other hurt people.
Trigger warning if you or anyone you know is affected by drug abuse — oh wait, that’s everyone. If you or someone you know has a problem with drugs, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
