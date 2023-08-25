MOVIE REVIEW: 'Gran Turismo' not your father's Pole Position

Archie Madekwe plays Jann Mardenborough, the super likeable poor kid from Wales in "Gran Turismo" opposite David Harbour and Orlando Bloom.

Based on a true story, “Gran Turismo” is about a teenage gamer who realizes his dream of becoming a real-life professional racer. I’m not kidding, this really happened — in my lifetime, so I have no idea how I didn’t know about it.

In the early 2000s, Nissan launched a contest to find the best virtual drivers on the racing simulator (not driving game) called “Gran Turismo," train them and put the winner on their racing team, all as a marketing spectacle to create a whole new generation of car buyers. Remarkably, the GT Academy and subsequent racing by those who qualified for licenses ended up with a few injuries. Some of those racers, including the winner, still race.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

