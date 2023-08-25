MOVIE REVIEW: 'Gran Turismo' not your father's Pole Position

Based on a true story, “Gran Turismo” is about a teenage gamer who realizes his dream of becoming a real-life professional racer. I’m not kidding, this really happened — in my lifetime, so I have no idea how I didn’t know about it.
In the early 2000s, Nissan launched a contest to find the best virtual drivers on the racing simulator (not driving game) called “Gran Turismo," train them and put the winner on their racing team, all as a marketing spectacle to create a whole new generation of car buyers. Remarkably, the GT Academy and subsequent racing by those who qualified for licenses ended up with a few injuries. Some of those racers, including the winner, still race.
Archie Madekwe (“Midsommar," “Beau is Afraid”) plays Jann Mardenborough, the super likeable poor kid from Wales trying to win his father’s (Djimon Hounsou playing against type and vying for a Supporting Actor nod) respect, who previously only used his real-life driving skills for stealing his dad’s car and outrunning cops, when he is selected based on his high scores to participate in GT Academy. Ginger Spice is cute as ever as his mum.
Orlando Bloom (“Lord of the Rings," “Pirates of the Caribbean”) is the ambitious dreamer who came up with the contest and generally grouses through the entire film about decisions made for humanitarian reasons rather than for profit. Despite this, he manages to tempt an ex-racer/mechanic for a shot at a comeback to train his team. That engineer is portrayed by David Harbour (“Stranger Things," “Black Widow”), who basically carries the film and shows us pretty much all of his acting chops.
Jann seems destined for greatness from the start as he battles arrogant rivals at GT Academy as well as more dangerous rivals on the professional circuit until tragedy strikes in the form of a freak accident that results in the death of a spectator. In reality, this accident happened later in Jann’s career, but gives the film a more compelling character arc at this point and reminds the audience of the true dangers of the sport. He does get back in the car to finish his lap and proceeds to break lap records and win his professional race.
Yes, it’s a dude movie, but it’s also heartfelt and relatable. Some of the GT Academy candidates are female, Jann has a sweet love interest and Jann himself is good-naturedly made fun of for listening to Enya and Kenny G to chill out before races.
In addition, the graphics in the film are just as cool as the graphics in Gran Turismo, the game, sorry, the sim. Visually, we are treated to detailed race car innards and virtual race tracks all in the mind of Jann and then vice versa on the track when suddenly race cars and game consoles assemble themselves around him on screen. Gravel flies and “Gran Turismo” is heart-racing, blood-pumping fun from the starting gun.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
