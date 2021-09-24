This week, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in an inferior remake of a 2018 Swedish film of the same name about a benched cop working the overnight 911 phones while he awaits the results of an investigation into his recent conduct on the job.
As is all too common in this industry, the original was much better, engrossing me in ways Jake’s version just doesn’t. Jake basically sleepwalks through this overnight should-be thriller.
In Nik Pizzolatto’s normally capable hands as the American writer who brought us “True Detective” and the “Magnificent Seven” remake, the main character is unfortunately less sympathetic and the tension less tangible than in the Swedish version, but the story itself is still solid.
In “The Guilty," Joe (Gyllenhaal) is a self-absorbed, stressed-out police officer forced to take mundane 911 calls he believes are beneath his considerable investigative skills until a verdict is reached in his own case.
He takes out his anxiety and narcissism on everyone around him, making no friends along the way through the waning hours of final shift when he picks up a call that intrigues him from a desperate woman who may have been kidnapped. This mystery appeals not only to his skills as a police officer, but also to his heretofore hidden humanity.
The film is set entirely on Joe’s end of the phone, just hearing the other voices and not flashing to anyone else’s scene. That could make for a boring night at the movies in the wrong hands, and the two “Guilty” movies allow us to compare what happens in two different pairs.
Joe channels all of his empathy into helping other people through his job, while ignoring his family, friends and even his own standards for himself. He jumps to conclusions about the woman on the phone as well as the motivations of his co-workers in the guise of being helpful and “doing his job”, blinding him to other possible interpretations, just as the audience is attempting to do the same.
The tagline for “The Guilty” is "Question everything" and that goes for Joe as well as the audience in this case. Who are the good guys? Who are the bad guys? What determines the line between the two? The answers may surprise you - more than once.
There are small changes to Joe’s character and his immediate environment for the American translation, like Joe having an inhaler instead of a stress ball and set in Los Angeles, wildfires burning out of control monopolizing most of the other 911 dispatchers, but none of that materially changes anything and certainly doesn’t make it better.
They also included many high-profile actors cast in the numerous unremarkable voice roles this time, including Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard and Paul Dano. Perhaps this was easy work during Covid, but basically a total waste of talent.
Antoine Fuqua is usually a formidable director, with credits including “Training Day," “Southpaw” and previous fairly masterful remakes like “The Equalizer” and “The Magnificent Seven," but he is also capable of debacles like “King Arthur." Incidentally, I loved the Jake and Fuqua team of “Southpaw," but that was also a Jake of a different time and place.
“The Guilty” should feel like the non-stop thrill ride of its predecessor as the emergency escalates and trails dead-end, but it doesn’t. We should care what happens to the people on the phone and the person trying to help them, but we don’t.
Jake is also on the whole, less likeable than the original Joe, but I’m not sure that was a conscious choice. It only makes it more difficult to adjust when he finally has an emotional epiphany at the end because at that point, we’re still not sure whether to stop questioning everything and just believe him.
At that point, it’s less of the reveal it was meant to be than a confirmation of what any astute audience could guess right from the beginning. Maybe I should be able to let go of the comparisons between the two films and just judge this one on its own, but in either case my verdict is "Guilty."
(0) comments
