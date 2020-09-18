MOVIE REVIEW: H is for Happiness

H is for Hermione (Granger) in the hands of Daisy Axon, an Australian pre-pubescent powerhouse in only her second acting credit playing precocious Candice, a redheaded Pollyanna in a town full of grumpy people. Candice is determined to turn their frowns upside down, starting with her own family who is estranged and mourning a sudden death in the family.
Candice is a brilliant but bullied bundle of energy who speaks in perfectly formed prose and comes to every conversation and situation with fresh eyes accompanied by an equally well crafted musical flourish. Her father and brother are no longer on speaking terms due to an old business dispute, her mother lays in bed all day, having not recovered from the death of a child a few years back and her father (the fabulous Richard Roxburgh, a sentimental Red Vine Reviewer favorite from 90s Australian indie films like “Doing Time for Patsy Cline," “Children of the Revolution” and “Oscar and Lucinda” with Cate Blanchett, but you may hate him from “Moulin Rouge” with fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman) is a work-at-home-aholic.
In contrast, Candice’s heart (and her town) is full of rhymes, sweet shops and even a magical costume shop, set to an effervescent score of childlike joy, bringing to mind other inspirational children’s films like “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” and “I Kill Giants” (Red Vine Reviewed in 2018), as parables to help young people cope before coming of age. Candice is not magical herself, though the new boy in town/new best friend claims to be from another dimension and they share a disappearing miniature horse.
The truth of the matter is more mundane and dangerously close to the seriousness of “My Girl." Smart, polite kids are often considered annoying, underestimated or ignored. In this case, that obscurity allows Candice to act out her motto that “everyone is special and everyone has needs” by completing small good deeds to brighten their lives, all in preparation for bigger good deeds to impact those closest to her. She starts by tutoring her bully and giving an eye patch to a teacher with a peripatetic eye, but she soon learns that some problems are bigger than others. Bringing her family together will take more than making shrimp po boys from scratch, pretending to drown or planning a trip to Nashville, but honestly who doesn't love a good alls-well-that-ends-well Dolly Parton musical finale (See: "Dumplin”)?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.