MOVIE REVIEW: 'Haunted Mansion' proves to be room with a boo
Submitted Image/Courtesy of Disney

I have to admit that Lakeith Stanfield (“Sorry to Bother You," “Judas and the Black Messiah”) is the main reason I wanted to see "Haunted Mansion" and although it wasn’t the best movie of the year, he did light up the screen.

In addition, I was treated to a charming performance by the youngest cast member, Chase Dillon, who showed the best comedic timing in the ensemble which included Danny DeVito, an underutilized Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson and Tiffany Haddish (who came in a close second in the funny department for sure). Even a clever cameo by Winona Ryder was a good idea that fell flat.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

