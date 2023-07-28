MOVIE REVIEW: 'Haunted Mansion' proves to be room with a boo

I have to admit that Lakeith Stanfield (“Sorry to Bother You," “Judas and the Black Messiah”) is the main reason I wanted to see "Haunted Mansion" and although it wasn’t the best movie of the year, he did light up the screen.
In addition, I was treated to a charming performance by the youngest cast member, Chase Dillon, who showed the best comedic timing in the ensemble which included Danny DeVito, an underutilized Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson and Tiffany Haddish (who came in a close second in the funny department for sure). Even a clever cameo by Winona Ryder was a good idea that fell flat.
The film, a remake of a 20-year-old movie starring Eddie Murphy inspired by a popular ride at Disney World, is nonetheless familiar territory. It’s the story of a mother and son who move into the home of their dreams only to discover it’s perhaps the most haunted in the world, and not in a good way. New Orleans is the creepy setting for this surprisingly touching but cheesy plot about the motley group of conmen and women who attempt to help them de-ghost their mansion. Their fantasies of opening a bed and breakfast vanish like so many spirits as they all soon realize they are stuck in this house until they can banish them for good.
Attention to pacing and just the right balance of humor and horror contribute to a story that is much more than jokes and jumpscares, although there is plenty of both. A disgraced astrophysicist mourning his wife, a man impersonating a priest for profit, an aging professor with a heart condition, a phony medium with delusions of grandeur and a real but dead one combine to tell their own compelling stories of redemption by the end of this ghost story. The plot itself is less important.
Maybe it’s the power of suggestion, but I think the writer/director Justin Simien of “Dear White People" and writer Katie Dippold of “Snatched” and “The Heat" figured out how to take us all from grief to madness and beyond within a simple comedy formula.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.