MOVIE REVIEW: I can’t “Resist” this movie

Released simultaneously in theaters and for rent on Amazon at the end of March, “Resistance” may be the best theatrical release for the entire first half of a strange year in cinema due to COVID-19. The film is based on the true story of Marcel Marceau, previously known to me simply as a famous mime, but now I know he should be better known for his good acts. As a young artist, he reluctantly joined the French Resistance during World War II and eventually helped thousands of Jewish orphans escape over the Alps to neutral Switzerland.
The first five minutes of the movie set it apart as infinitely better than most screeners I’m being sent in these sparse movie reviewing days.
The remarkable young actress chosen to exemplify the plight of Jewish children in the late 30’s and early 40’s of the last century in Europe under Hitler is Bella Ramsey, who is most recognizable as one of the toughest diminutive leaders in “Game of Thrones”. This young girl effortlessly and earnestly carries the required onslaught of emotions in this film right from the first scene where she is orphaned, echoing the growth of the main character for the next two hours on screen.
Jesse Eisenberg may already seem like a clown to some, portraying comic characters like Lex Luthor in “Justice League” and fast-talkers in comedies like “Zombieland” and “Now You See Me”, but it turns out he’s also a fair mime. “Resistance” is a word that can be applied to his characterization of Marceau (a non-Jewish last name he took to evade discovery), as well as to the WWII meaning of the word.
At the start of the War, he had already started devoting his life to various artistic endeavors when he accidentally discovered he could help soothe and entertain the youngsters brought into France early in the war for a short-lived safety.
As the war literally invaded his country, knowing more needed to be done for the continually increasing numbers of orphaned children, he finally stopped resisting his conscience and officially joined the Underground. Marceau taught them to hide in plain site by cutting their hair, climbing and disappearing into trees and learning to sing the Ave Maria.
Marceau’s own father was killed in Auschwitz, but Marcel survived and went on to become famous for moving people without saying a word. I’m sure his early experiences informed this ability and I think you’ll be surprised that both Eisenberg and Marceau can make you cry. Writer/Director Jonathan Jakubowicz is working with DeNiro next and I’m certain we can expect great things from that collaboration.
