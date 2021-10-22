MOVIE REVIEW: I predict a bright future for these filmmakers

Trigger warning. This entire movie is full of triggers - the ones its characters react to and the ones the audience may. It is a bleak film about the relentless cycle of addiction and its many inevitable ripple effects on those who love the addicted. It is also a movie about mother-son relationships in some of their most dysfunctional forms.
There is death and grief and loss of all kinds. I’d like to tell you that if you survive the abyss of the film, you will come away with some valuable insights that give you hope. However, unlike Glenn Close in “Four Good Days” earlier this year, Catherine Keener (“40-year-old Virgin," “Being John Malkovich”) takes on a true career high emotional journey that stays almost too grounded in reality and unfortunately that particular tour de force doesn’t always take a happy path or offer up healthy examples of how to process our own feelings about addiction, about trauma or indeed, about this film.
Keener is Claire, the mother of an adult addict Chris (Jefferson White from “Yellowstone”) who is fresh out of jail and off his most recent relapse. Will (heartbreakingly portrayed by Charlie Heaton of “The New Mutants” and “Stranger Things”) is her son’s best friend, old bandmate and drug buddy. When Chris looks up his old friend Will, he discovers Will has gotten clean and values his sobriety more than their friendship. All the AA meetings in the world aren’t enough to help White do it on his own, so his old patterns quickly resurface and Claire is left to fall back on her old crutches as well - in her case, alcohol and codependency.
Despite the fact that Will now has a steady job and a supportive girlfriend, Will and Claire are inextricably drawn to each other through several rounds of trauma bonding including, but not limited to, mutual guilt, shame, depression, despair, pain and loneliness. They long to replace all of that with at least a facade of closeness, one addiction for another.
Will lost his own mother to cancer several years prior while he was stealing her meds to get high and his father has never forgiven him. Claire hasn’t been able to keep a boyfriend for years because of her devotion to her son’s complicated issues. They both blame themselves for Chris’s tragic choices and feel helpless to change anything while constantly reliving everything. They are compelled to reenact their traumas together until they get it right, or the movie ends, whichever comes first.
There are at least as many different ways to process grief as there are notable performances in this film attempting to represent at least part of that range. In addition to Keener, White and Heaton, there are also nuanced performances from Rosa Salazar as Will’s girlfriend (“Maze Runner”, “Alita: Battle Angel”) and Jackie Earle Haley (“Bad News Bears”, “Little Children”) as his dad, proving even the supposedly healthy characters have their own issues that need some work.
Andrew Irvine and Mark Smoot are young SXSW darlings and this is their first feature film together. If a story about trying to right old wrongs oedipally is any indication of their preferred source material, we’re likely to be inundated soon with similarly dark material given their undeniable talent in writing, directing and casting on display in “No Future." I predict a better future for these filmmakers than any of their characters.
