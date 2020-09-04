MOVIE REVIEW: Is Mulan the movie for you?

Are you wondering if new releases like "Mulan" are worth $30 to watch at home? My family and I pulled up 3 comfy chairs to my laptop and decided to see for ourselves.
The film has definitive Disney flavor from the start, with exaggerated facial expressions, bright colors and creative use of CGI, but not overly so. For instance, the Spirits who now watch over her are graceful and not wisecracking.
The familiar story is much the same as the animated version from two decades ago and judiciously employs echoes of the beloved animated movie dialog and soundtrack. The beautiful cinematography and elaborate sets were obviously meant for theatrical release, but Yifei Liu as Mulan this time around is equally as emotive on any size screen I’m sure.
The live action starts much the same as the cartoon, with tomboy Mulan creating messes as much as she fixes them, and her family chastising her for not focusing on the only thing that a girl can do to bring her family honor - marry well.
However, in this version, there is an emphasis on how strong Chi, defined by Merriam-Webster as “vital energy that is held to animate the body internally and is of central importance in some Eastern systems of medical treatment (such as acupuncture) and of exercise or self-defense,” is with Mulan, who is extremely flexible, fast and almost magically dexterous, rather than clumsy.
It’s the magical part that bothers the people in her village, because apparently, a girl who is gifted but not in the traditionally expected ways, is often called a witch and ostracized. Mulan’s family lovingly wants to protect her from that fate - “Chi is for warriors, not daughters, so hide your gift away and learn your place.”
Despite all this “encouragement”, Mulan is a failure with the matchmaker, not nearly as comically as in the animated feature, and a failure to fit into her village. So when the Emperor’s guard arrives seeking one male member of each family for war, she immediately sees her role as warrior, not a witch. She is strongly motivated by serving her family and her country, not only in the expected ways, and so, sets off to war to prove herself to all of them.
In the montages showing the training of all these new, young soldiers for battle, we see the usual on screen comparisons to how women, even the modern day U.S. armed forces, have to work harder and be better than anyone just to be accepted. But Mulan has to do it while hiding her femininity.
In my opinion, she never really succeeds at the latter, because Yifei Liu is always obviously female, no matter how much dirt they fling at her. In this environment she thrives, because with each unbelievable feat, a little like “Kung Fu Panda” actually, she earns the squad’s respect and admiration and realizes she no longer has to hide her Chi. In the process of realizing her true powers, Mulan catches the eye of the witch Li Gong, working to overthrow the Emperor and they become fierce adversaries to the end.
The fight scenes are a disappointment because there is a lot of fast cutting and not actual stunting, though the best battle is between two women, witches or no.
I’d also like to point out that this movie is PG-13 for “sequences of violence”, but there is absolutely no blood in this movie, despite all the closeup swordwork. Again, we see the hand of Disney in that. Also, thankfully “Mulan” is not a love story, but Yoson An as the male love interest is like a dreamy Team Edward all the way.
Women in fact dominate this film, though there are notable roles for Jet Li (“Kiss of the Dragon”, “The Expendables”), Jason Scott Lee (“Jungle Book”, “Hawaii Five-O”) and Tzi Ma (“Veep”, “The Man in the High Castle”). They just can’t compete with Ming-Na Wen (“ER”, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”,) who voiced the animated Mulan herself, in a brief but beautiful cameo, Li Gong (“Raise the Red Lantern”, “Memoirs of a Geisha”) as the glorious witch who moves from jealousy to unity when she sees the Chi and potential in Mulan, Rosalind Chao (“The Joy Luck Club”, “M*A*S*H”) as Mulan’s mother or even Cristina Aguilera who recorded a more mature version of “Reflection”, the song that launched her career, to reflect the more mature film.
To begin the film, women repeatedly acquiesce to men suppressing their superior powers and skills, but by the end, they pay considerable homage to the women who went before them, who sacrificed themselves for the next generation and take control of their own power and rightful place in, an admittedly Disney-esque utopian, society.
