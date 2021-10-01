“American Night” is a darkly comedic take on gangsters, artists and art dealers who cross paths on one ridiculous night of mayhem in New York City, but falls short of whatever images of “Pulp Fiction” its writer and director obviously had.
It’s actually more like the animated movie “Heavy Metal” ham handedly come to limp, convoluted life, with its overuse of neon (colors and signs), exaggerated pop art celluloid styling and nonsensical story telling. Said story, such as it is, centers on a famous Andy Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe being coveted, stolen, bought, forged, sold and stolen again (or something like that), but the vision was clearly just to make a film version of an Andy Warhol painting itself - and on that point, maybe it succeeds?
The talented (though wasted recently) Emile Hirsch plays Michael Rubino, an art-loving young mob boss with essentially the same personality as his recent role as a callous studio executive in this year’s vastly superior, “The Comeback Trail."
Rubino also fancies himself a tortured artist, literally splashing paint across canvases and then shooting them in a desperate attempt for acceptance into the art world he so longs to be part of. The Marilyn painting was passed down from his father and when it goes missing, he will stop at nothing to get it back. Jonathan Rhys Meyers is John Kaplan, the respected art dealer in debt to the mob forced to track it down with the help of his friend Jeremy Piven, who is completely superfluous to the plot, though perfectly cast as a washed up, bitter actor/stuntman.
The whole movie looks like it was filmed on a cheap studio set, or the backlot of Universal Studios Florida, probably because it was. Perhaps that is also why the acting is so bad - it’s on purpose, that has to be the explanation.
I think this overall approach is supposed to be ironic or meta, but nearly every element of the film fails anyway, even the common story crutch/plot device of melding disparate stories together using flashbacks. The director has only done shorts before, which may be why this movie feels more like three or four shorts mixed inexpertly together than a full length film (and when I say “full," I mean it, because it’s also way too long).
There’s a love triangle of sorts between Rubino, Kaplan and a beautiful art restorer played by Paz Vega, and the paint-filled love scenes that part of the storyline creates are perhaps the only watchable and artistic bits of the film, but it’s not enough.
“American Night” wants to be a funny version of "Reservoir Dogs," right down to Michael Madsen himself reenacting a torture scene with his unfortunate victim bloodied and tied to a chair. Unfortunately, the film is more like a millennial saw “Cool World” once as a kid and made an homage to it in his backyard. For more sanguine criminal action, see “Copshop” in theaters now instead.
