The new movie “Joe Bell," opening this weekend, tackles a difficult subject and true story with its heart in the right place, but misses the mark in tone and focus.
The sensitive topics include bullying, homosexuality and teen suicide, but the problem I have with the film starts with the title itself. Joe Bell is actually the name of the father of the child at the center of these important issues, Jadin Bell, not the child himself. We follow Joe’s response to his son’s suicide and although Jadin is still a regular presence in the film, this perspective begs the question, “Why did Joe deserve a namesake film, but not Jadin?”
The movie is set entirely in 2013, including the flashbacks. Jadin is a 15-year-old cheerleader in rural Oregon, navigating friendships, first loves and family obligations just like every American teenager, only he has taken the extra scary step of coming out to his community.
His family’s responses range from dismissive to supportive, but his school hours become a living hell. The bullying depicted in the film may seem extreme, but it still feels white-washed. Reid has a beautiful expressive quality, so we definitely feel some of Jadin’s pain, but even with an R rating, the bullying scenes stop short of actually depicting their true severity, which I fear may still make some audiences shrug it off.
The young actor Reid Miller joyfully inhabits Jadin’s spirit in more ways than one. We see both his joy for life and his darkest moments. We see his quiet accommodations of bullies at school and family disapprovals while he still expresses his interests and hopes for his future. Unfortunately, Mark Wahlberg is less equal to his task as a small town, small minded father who starts his journey to understanding only after it’s too late (but as a Marky Mark fan, I do appreciate his earnest effort).
In the wake of the brutality, Jadin’s father, Joe, is inspired to walk across the country speaking about bullying and accepting people for who they are. This penance-and-preaching tour turns out to be more about clearing his own head versus an exploration of the bigotry he encounters across the country. He claims the walk is for his son, but when he starts to gather some acclaim, even his wife wonders who the walk is really for. This script even implies he lost his focus and forgot what was important along the walk, ignoring the toll his trek takes on his family.
The first climax of the film obviously coincides with the suicide, but since this is the story of “Joe Bell," not “Jadin," the true climax of the film comes later on Jadin’s father’s journey when he realizes he has to start practicing what he preaches, namely, “You have to value the family you have and try to do better by them." This second climax is abrupt and not very clearly depicted in the film, but in real life, was a very hard lesson for the Bell family to learn.
“Joe Bell” may be more palatable than the groundbreaking original in this genre, “Boys Don't Cry," but that does not make it better. Perhaps writers Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, who teamed up years ago for an Oscar on “Brokeback Mountain," thought a watered-down approach to the delicate material would reach a broader audience, and maybe it will, but the message isn’t really about Jadin anymore, i
