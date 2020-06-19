MOVIE REVIEW: JGL Hijacks This Thriller

If you are triggered by plane hijackings like so many of our generation, definitely stay away from this film as well as this review.
Otherwise, definitely keep reading, because this deceptively simple hijacking film takes the unique point of view from just the cockpit and, as usual, JGL (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is imminently watchable as a co-pilot in dire straits.
"7500" is the air traffic control code for aircraft hijacking, but it’s only subtly mentioned once in the film, similar to movies like “211” and “Triple 9”, named after police codes. Clever naming conventions alone are no guarantee of success, however — I refer you to my previous reviews of those two films for proof.
This particular story of digits starts as a simple day in the life of a captain, his co-pilot and their crew as they ready their first commercial flight for the day out of Germany. Things go awry pretty quickly and the pace doesn’t let up until the last shot is fired.
Thank goodness JGL solidly anchors this film because with Arabic, Turkish and German are all spoken liberally, an American audience might wonder if they’re watching a foreign film at first, so be prepared for that aspect.
“7500” takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, where there are good guys and bad guys, but no good outcomes. Much of the action of the movie feels like a video game or flight simulator, which is thrilling.
Even though writer/director Patrick Vollrath has only few credits on IMDB, he already has several accolades for this film and some shorts, including an Oscar nomination for “Everything Will Be Okay." I’d expect more from him and soon.
Levitt carries the film on-screen with understated emotional perfection, a true American hero, so in this time when most of us are already not flying, maybe a VOD viewing is worth considering, no matter how phobic one may be.
