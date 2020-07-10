MOVIE REVIEW: Keep on browsing

The boy from “Witness” (Lukas Haas) is all grown up and in “Browse," we witness him slowly unravel. In a near future where nearly everything is done virtually, from dating to online banking and disembodied personal assistants that control alarms, notifications and keyless entry to your home, Lukas begins a downward spiral of social disintegration. Everything in his life is already as temporary as a swipe — his rented furniture and apartment, his neighbor “with benefits” — making it just as easy to take away, but who is taking it?
A poor man’s “Black Mirror” with comic supporting characters played effectively by Bodhi Elfman and Luke Spencer Roberts, the pacing compels the audience to follow his journey if just to find out what’s really happening, and Lukas’s everyman, sad sack approach to the role is eminently watchable. However, staying with the film to the end doesn’t actually provide the necessary payoff.
This “Inception” wannabe is a movie that just dead ends and not in the good way, where you keep thinking about it after it’s over because it’s ambiguous and interesting, but just because it seems literally unfinished and completely uninteresting. There are superfluous scenes that go nowhere, actors with lines and expressions completely inconsistent with anything that follows and the entire female cast is one-dimensional. In fact, except for Haas himself, no one involved in this film has a resume longer than a couple credits.
It could be interesting to explore whether our brave new world might result in next level identity theft, false accusations of stalking, others commenting inappropriately online in your name, rent payments being redirected, bank accounts being closed, illegal items being sent to your house, but “Browse” doesn’t close that loop. Was he targeted? Was he insane? Lukas attempts to explore these questions, but with no answers to even select from, we question why we even bothered to watch.
