MOVIE REVIEW: Life imitates art imitates life in 'The Truth'

Before we start, I have to admit to a huge lifelong crush on Catherine Deneuve. This fact may or may not have contributed to my ability to find her character in “The Truth” a bit more sympathetic than she was written. Don’t get me wrong, Deneuve’s general haughtiness has long been part of her appeal, but as the self-absorbed aging French actress Fabienne, let’s just say approachability and maternal instincts aren’t her forte.
The equally divine Juliette Binoche plays Fabienne’s estranged screenwriter daughter Lumir in a bit of familial dream casting, a la Harrison Ford and Sean Connery in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Lumir is bristly but warmer than her mother and a more affectionate young mother herself. Lumir brings her daughter and American husband, played by a naturally chill Ethan Hawke, to visit her long distant mother on the set of her latest film — a science fiction spectacle she feels is beneath her — and on the occasion of the publication of her autobiography. Lumir has a few thoughts on the latter to share.
The truth of their lives, and even time it seems, is relative to Lumir’s mother and they argue over several stories in the book, as well as the complete exclusion of certain pivotal relatives. The book also paints a more positive picture of Fabienne as a mother than her own daughter supports. It is clear that Fabienne has always put work before family and she has been rather upfront about having more interest in being a better actress than a mother. In a mix of French and English, the two women repeatedly spar over that choice, but Fabienne is getting on in years, so Lumir soon realizes even her mother’s version of the truth now changes from moment to moment on some topics.
Soon, Lumir realizes she can use her screenwriting skills to write her mother's first apology to her in the guise of a scene rewrite, even as Fabienne uses arguments with her daughter for emotional input to scenes that she can’t otherwise relate to. Lumir never knows when her mother is acting and Fabienne never knows when the other is just putting words in her mouth. Their mutual malleability of understanding miraculously results in more than one truly beautiful scene for each actress.
The Director of last year’s Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Film “Shoplifters” successfully explores the meaning of reality as life-imitates-art-imitates-life. The movie-within-a-movie aspect of “The Truth” unfolds like a negative of “The Clouds of Sils Maria," another Binoche film. In both, the plot of the film-being-filmed makes a waning actress face her own mortality and let go of her youth to make way for the next generation. Her sci-fi movie set-within-a-set plays with time and the subject of motherhood and simultaneously mirrors and reflects this theme in the sunset of Fabienne’s life. “The Truth” plot also explores the many layers of motherhood from several angles, mother to daughter to grandmother in a way that fascinated me even more than Deneuve herself.
