MOVIE REVIEW: 'Mamma' Mia! Feminism can be funny

First of all, Italy is gorgeous. Setting a film there will never visually disappoint and featuring the food and drink of the region as "Mafia Mamma" does is also a slam dunk. So, if you like wine, homemade pasta, limoncello and cannolis (who doesn't?), this film should be on your list to see.
Girls' night out is another reason to see "Mamma," because most of the humor has a feminist twist. The women in the film are empowered and central to the plot, while the male characters are thinly outlined and impotent. I personally don't mind that approach, since typically action films are blatantly the opposite, but I do mind some of the scatological (think vomit, severed limbs and farts) humor thrown in presumably to satisfy men who may see the film.
Unfortunately, outside of Toni Collette ("Muriel's Wedding," "Hereditary") and perhaps Sophia Nomvete ("The Rings of Power," "Wednesday") in a small but hilarious part as Collette's supportive BFF, the cast is generally a bit below mediocre. I'm not sure if that should be a surprise or not, knowing Catherine Hardwicke of "Twilight" fame directed "Mamma"...
Collette's character is annoying, but almost effortlessly funny as the sudden American heiress to a real Italian Mob. She starts as a run-of-the-mill suburban mom and pharmaceutical rep whose toxic bosses take advantage of her and whose husband is cheating on her, but an unexpected solo trip to Italy changed all that.
A bit like "Under the Tuscan Sun" Or "Eat, Pray, Love" (which itself becomes a recurrent punchline thought "Mamma"), this trope starts fairly predictably with Italian stallion style meet-cutes (set to 90s love ballads) and lots of wine, but soon becomes a madcap string of unlikely scenarios for the self-conscious Collette to accidentally triumph over unsuspecting assassins, competing mobsters and lotharios. What once was a doormat turns into a confident business mogul who realizes she doesn't need a man at all, which is where this film refreshingly differs from the others.
"Mamma" gets its own silliness and leans in, allowing the audience to relax and giggle, not holding it to some high art standard. Through messy gunfights, grape stomping and Italian makeovers, this woman who never even saw "The Godfather" comically transforms her grandfather's mafia empire into a kinder, gentler wine maker and prescription importer with a new mob boss who brings muffins to sit-downs.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.