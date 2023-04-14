MOVIE REVIEW: 'Mamma' Mia! Feminism can be funny
Submitted Image

First of all, Italy is gorgeous. Setting a film there will never visually disappoint and featuring the food and drink of the region as "Mafia Mamma" does is also a slam dunk. So, if you like wine, homemade pasta, limoncello and cannolis (who doesn't?), this film should be on your list to see.

Girls' night out is another reason to see "Mamma," because most of the humor has a feminist twist. The women in the film are empowered and central to the plot, while the male characters are thinly outlined and impotent. I personally don't mind that approach, since typically action films are blatantly the opposite, but I do mind some of the scatological (think vomit, severed limbs and farts) humor thrown in presumably to satisfy men who may see the film.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.