MOVIE REVIEW: Measure this 'Triangle of Sadness' for more awards

The total absurdity of privilege based on beauty and the insecurities of us all are the genesis for this realistic depiction of the ultimate result of the artificial classism of capitalism. This 2022 Palme d’Or winner is helmed by the writer of “Downhill," (Ruben Östlund) itself a remake of “Force Majur," but it is not as overtly funny as the Julie Louis-Dreyfuss and Will Ferrell turn.

Harris Dickinson of “Beach Rats” and “The King’s Man” as the male model lead is having a big year with “See How They Run” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” and with good reason. Without his innocent straight man delivery of dialog ranging from jealousy to feminism and prostitution, “Triangle” would fall apart.

