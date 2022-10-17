MOVIE REVIEW: Measure this 'Triangle of Sadness' for more awards

The total absurdity of privilege based on beauty and the insecurities of us all are the genesis for this realistic depiction of the ultimate result of the artificial classism of capitalism. This 2022 Palme d’Or winner is helmed by the writer of “Downhill," (Ruben Östlund) itself a remake of “Force Majur," but it is not as overtly funny as the Julie Louis-Dreyfuss and Will Ferrell turn.
Harris Dickinson of “Beach Rats” and “The King’s Man” as the male model lead is having a big year with “See How They Run” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” and with good reason. Without his innocent straight man delivery of dialog ranging from jealousy to feminism and prostitution, “Triangle” would fall apart.
The “Triangle” in question is defined in the film as the area between your eyebrows that furrows when sad (bad for a model), but it could just as easily refer to the ill-fated yacht trip our main characters embark upon (as in Bermuda), or the many threesomes of players throughout the film.
It’s a long film, so much time is spent up front getting to know our main characters, a male/female model/influencer company, unsurprisingly dysfunctional and insecure in their own ways. He is constantly seeking reassurance of her love and she is constantly taking selfies and casually manipulating every many she encounters. Once the tone of their relationship is established, an entirely new set of characters joins the film in the form of the crew and passengers of a luxury yacht trip that was given free to them as the influencers they are.
The constant irony continues as we meet each new group of people, all hypocrites in one way or another — rich couples who openly travel with the man’s girlfriend, a sweet elderly couple who made their entire fortune on supplying grenades and weapons for insurrections around the world and a real upstairs/downstairs battle between the cleaning and cooking crew versus the serving crew. Even the reclusive and eccentric, and it turns out, Marxist captain, played by Woody Harrelson, used his privilege to limit mingling with whoever he considers beneath him.
The entire cruise and subsequent desert island of survivors is dedicated to a “Lord of the Flies” evaluation of the changing dynamics between each of these groups. After a catastrophic storm and pirate attack, what’s left of our players ends up castaway on an island with limited supplies washing up on shore along with the revelation of their complete lack of ability beyond looking pretty and spending money.
Those things don’t turn out to be very useful in their new circumstances, whereas the most downstairs of the downstairs workers suddenly seem indispensable when just days before, weren’t even worth talking to.
The ensuing power dynamics, where poor but capable people dominate the docile previously upper class, is fascinating like a train wreck. The rich continue their pattern of turning a blind eye to what might not be morally mainstream in favor of still garnering whatever comfort they can, even in this new situation.
The troubled couple continues to experience jealousy, but now in the reverse. The crew and servers must learn to work together in this upside-down world as well. The impending sense of doom and horror you feel at this point is not misplaced. What would you do if you suddenly had power over your torturers? Would you get used to it? Would you be able to give it up? How much unpleasantness would you be willing to overlook in order to stay comfortable and alive?
The expert cinematography captures the ritualistic narcissism and sparse surrealism of our play, including the clever use of light and shadow to highlight the starkness of it all. The carefully curated ambient music is also used sparingly and effectively to punctuate each ludicrous juxtaposition. Even when dying, the rich demand champagne, not water, they sit eating chips while the help dives for fish on their behalf.
Once the toilet manager realizes she can assert herself as the new captain, due to her abilities, not her looks or wealth now, the rich miss the point and start offering watches and promises of money to curry her favor. Pretzel sticks become currency, producing an absolutely hysterical scene where the beautiful boy has to navigate the very sexual exploitation he used to tolerate in the real world.
There is some bonding equality that even includes the pirates that does occur, but ultimately the circumstances predictably bring out the best and worst in our cast, what’s left is discovering just how “worse” is “worse” when it might be time to give up the new order and go back to the way things were.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member, and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
