stock_enjoyingamovie.jpg
Metro Creative

A small college literary festival on its last legs is desperate to secure a big name author to attract attendance as well as dollars.

Enter Kate Hudson (“Knives Out," “Almost Famous" also executive Producing here) as the festival organizer who embarks on a hail Mary campaign to locate the famed best selling author who disappeared after publishing just a single novel - J. D. no, strike that … Shriver.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.