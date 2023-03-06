A small college literary festival on its last legs is desperate to secure a big name author to attract attendance as well as dollars.
Enter Kate Hudson (“Knives Out," “Almost Famous" also executive Producing here) as the festival organizer who embarks on a hail Mary campaign to locate the famed best selling author who disappeared after publishing just a single novel - J. D. no, strike that … Shriver.
Though other than Hudson and Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy," “The Shape of Water”), who portrays the missing author, the cast is as bad as an experimental college film (including Don Johnson as Kate’s ex), the premise of the film is interesting enough to make it worth the watch.
Michael Shannon does comedy. It’s subtle, but that’s what’s called for in this movie quite literally about the over the top hilarity that is imposter syndrome. I jest, but “mistaken identity” doesn’t seem illustrative enough. Shannon plays Shriver, one of many [Shrivers] actually, who may or may not be the illustrious missing novelist. The author has been out of the public eye so long that no one, including his agent or himself, can recognize him anymore.
Nonetheless, Shannon/Shriver agrees to be the keynote speaker at the festival mainly because it involves an all expense paid trip to the Midwest and as a low-rent maintenance man in New York, that’s a real treat. After all, what's the harm of "A Little White Lie."
The familiar trope of imagining he is actually having conversations with his very corporeal nay-saying self, coupled with extreme mistaken identity morphing into real identity all make this film seem like it wants to be any one of many similar Charlie Kauffman movies like “Adaptation.”, “Being John Malkovich” or “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” when it grows up, but doesn’t truly deserve the comparison. Likewise, the soundtrack is almost Chaplinesque in trying way too hard to make this movie funny.
Whether this Shriver is “the” Shriver becomes increasingly blurred and less important as the film progresses. The maintenance man behaves exactly as awkward and destitute as his fans expect him to yet regularly brings his audiences to tears as he seamlessly steps into the role being thrust upon him. His sudden and surprising ability to speak on his feet combined with his success at wooing Hudson make even Shannon begin to doubt his very doubt that he is anything more than just a modern one day at a time Schneider. Just as he may be rediscovering a long lost gift, he comes face to face with another imposter and has to face … himself?
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
