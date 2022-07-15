Call me cynical, but movies like “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” make almost no sense to me. What is the point of making a film that’s basically about nothing, has no depth and barely achieves what it sets out to do, which in this case I believe is to warm our hearts and make us want to do better?
To be clear, I am all for movies with that as their goal (recently “Dream Horse" and “Cha Cha Real Smooth”), I just don’t like wasting two hours of my time on pure drivel. This movie was more like if Paddington Bear was an old lady who loved dresses. Worse, this is a retooling of a 1992 Angela Lansbury film that almost certainly didn’t make people shout “remake!” It is, however, a sure bet it will end up on AARP’s “Movies for Grownups” schedule soon.
Leslie Manville (“Phantom Thread" and “The Crown”) from one of my favorites, “Harlots," portrays Mrs. Harris in high contrast, shall we say, to that role. Harris is a 1950s widowed house cleaner in England who becomes obsessed with Christian Dior after seeing a gown in a client’s closet whereas in “Harlots," Manville portrayed a conniving, heartless madam.
A coincidental win in the local lotto spurs Harris’ dream into action and she naively plots to earn enough money to take a trip to Paris to buy a 500-quid gown from the House of Dior itself. Her path to France is not a straight one, but the most interesting bits happen once there.
Expecting to walk in and pick a dress off a rack, Mrs. Harris’ naiveté comes across as an intrusion to the exclusive staff and high brow customers, but some kind-hearted lower level workers (seamstresses, office staff, models) recognize a fellow working-class woman just trying to follow her dreams and she somehow manages to bumble her way into a viewing of the current collection. She even selects a dress before discovering that fittings and construction of a dress typically take days if not weeks and she had only planned on being away for the day. Once again, her new comrades step in and she is able to stay, which sets up a week of wining and dining and even some romance, though ultimately her trip and the film are not about the dress or the glamor.
During her whirlwind week in Paris, Mrs. Harris is able to observe both sides of 1950s France — the rich who take workers for granted and the workers themselves who have started to go on strike around the country, following their own dreams of better treatment and better pay. Harris grows as a person through her exposure to French existentialists of the time and everyone she encounters grows in response to her forthrightness and generous nature. By the time Mrs. Harris returns home, dress in hand, she realizes she didn’t need to go to France to learn she had that je ne sais quois all along.
It is a very pay-it-forward movie, reminding everyone that you never know how your kindness, dreaming and stick-to-it-iveness will affect other people's lives as well as your own. I may personally see this movie as a kind of unenchanted Harry Potter, but I do recognize that we all need our dreams now more than ever.
