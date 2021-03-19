MOVIE REVIEW: No cure for dull 'Courier'

A big screen adaptation of the true story about Cuban Missile Crisis era spies starring Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange," “The Imitation Game”) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, also in last year's acclaimed “I’m Your Woman," sounds like a sure fire hit, or at the very least Oscar fodder, but it literally took me three attempts to watch my screener because I had so much trouble staying awake for this one!
However, Cumberbatch is his usual talented chameleon thespian as the everyman recruited by the CIA to just "do business as usual," all the while acting as the intercontinental courier for thousands of top secret Russian documents, crucial to preventing nuclear war.
As a result, "The Courier" is one of those rare-ish cinematic productions where a single performance within it makes an otherwise unremarkable film worth seeing and in this case, also possibly finally garner Cumberbatch the Oscar he so deserves.
Cumberbatch plays an average 1960s American businessman making regular trips to Russia when he catches the eye of the American government. His ego doesn't need much convincing to start helping the CIA, but as time goes on, he develops a genuine friendship with his Russian counterpart and actually enjoys what he sees for years as a simple game. Cumberbatch is particularly effective in a scene without dialog when he is overwhelmed by a performance of “Swan Lake” by the Russian ballet he attends with his new friend.
Once the two countries approach the brink of nuclear war, the newly christened spy makes it his personal mission to help his friend defect. The ill-fated plan to smuggle the Russian spy out of his country comes together in Deep Throat style parking garage meetings, but that doesn't ensure success unfortunately. I don't want to give too much away, although it's a matter of record, but having just seen “The Mauritanian," I can say that dated scenes of torture in a 1960s Russian prison look almost quaint.
The film itself starts very “Gorky Park” (cloak and dagger) but ends up more like “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (slow and dry), when today's viewers probably prefer something more like “Queen’s Gambit” (clever and fun). Brosnahan is always the same - cute but without much range, but even her impossibly spunky turn as the only female CIA agent amidst a sea of white men in the same striped tie can't perk up this film.
Dominic Cooke also directed the underrated “On Chesil Beach” from 2017, but in my opinion, "The Courier" is a setback for his career that won't curry any favor with audiences.
