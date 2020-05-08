MOVIE REVIEW: Oh, my boring 'Clementine'

“Clementine” is the name of this film about more than one love that is “lost and gone forever” as the lyrics to the namesake song go. Karen (Otmara Marrero) is nursing the loss of perhaps her first breakup with an older woman by stalking her vacant vacation cabin. The cinematography is like a series of romanticized photographs from writer/director Lara Gallagher’s own memories, effective in setting the mood for a new love Lana (Sydney Sweeney) to enter the frame.
Sweeney drew me to this little film and she didn’t entirely disappoint, but with that said, I am ready to see her play something other than the young temptress (“Sharp Objects”, “Euphoria”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). Her acting skills even in these one-dimensional roles show a range beyond her years, proving she clearly brings more to a film than sex appeal, so here is my own appeal to casting directors to help her try something new. When I see an actor with such obvious talent playing essentially the same character over and over, whatever that is, I yearn to see them unleash their full potential.
Lana is a young, curious drifter who represents to Karen, an ingenue herself, the opportunity to play the mature love interest in their developing relationship and help her heal and process her recent breakup. Even the dialog between these two echoes some of the soft-lit flashback conversations between Karen and her previous lover, with the roles reversed. However, what Karen represents to Lana may be something entirely different as the roles they are each playing become increasingly fluid.
“Clementine” naturally draws some poorman’s “Call Me by Your Name” comparisons, but it doesn’t have the lyrical qualities of that superior work. In the beginning, it almost seems more similar to “Single White Female”, but less thrilling. Though the film may be lackluster, Otmara Marrero as Karen is quite a find. Her imdb.com list of accomplishments is one of the shortest I’ve seen, but I’m not the only one to notice her in this film because the Downtown Film Festival of Los Angeles gave her the Breakthrough Performance award for it. As much as many of us are already tuned into seeing what Sweeney does next, I hope to see more of Marrero as well.
