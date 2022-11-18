It’s hard to imagine that a cast full of normally likable actors including Kristen Bell (“The Good Place," “Frozen”), Ben Platt (“Pitch Perfect," “Dear Evan Hansen”), Allison Janney (“Mom," “West Wing”) and Karan Soni (“Miracle Workers," “7 Days”), among others, could produce largely unlikeable characters in a barely likable film, but here we are.
The dysfunctional family comedy trope of allowing these characters to redeem themselves after facing their shortcomings is employed in “The People We Hate at the Wedding” does little to actually change the way the audience sees them.
Alice, Paul and Eloise are the three grown, and grown apart, children of Donna, who doesn’t live near any of them. We learn basic facts from a narrator about each of them, supposedly setting us up to look down on them from the start, including stories of bad marriages, adultery, casual sex and open relationships.
Families grow apart, but the reasons for animosity in this particular story seem thin at best, and petty at worst, largely stemming from the mundane resentments that often occurs between half siblings, especially when classism is involved. When Eloise invites them all to her lavish wedding in England, they all decide to attend, but not bite their tongues.
Their respective situations and attitudes predictably go from bad to worse as the bride tries to maintain a truce at least through her wedding, but the poor choice of a hot-tub boat bachelorette party How could that go wrong, right?), a food fight at the rehearsal dinner, lots of puking and eventually jail detract from her goal.
All of this is wrapped up nicely in the end of course and there is really nothing new to see here.
Claire Scanlon, director of some of my favorite comedies including “Fresh Off the Boat," “Blackies," “Glow," “Speechless” and “Last Man on Earth” tries to give us a realistic ending that there is no happily ever after, symbolized by dueling family photo sessions that bookend the film, but ultimately, “People We Hate at the Wedding” is a much less funny or heartwarming “Father of the Bride." It is only slightly better than a Lifetime movie and is fairly reductive to the LGBTQ+ community, but it definitely could have been worse.
There is some decent unexpected dialog and Kristen Bell gets the best lines just right. Taco Bell also features prominently as the kids’ favorite family restaurant and I definitely don’t hate that plug because I am also a huge fan. Now I'm hungry, so I guess it did evoke something out of me after all.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
