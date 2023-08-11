MOVIE REVIEW: 'Pod Generation' generates discussion

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Emilia Clarke play a couple in the near-future, deciding to embrace the new technology to create a baby in "The Pod Generation."

 Submitted Photo

Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones," "Me Before You") and Chiwetel Ejiofor ("12 Years a Slave," "Dr. Strange") are the near-future dream couple we've been waiting for, especially when playing off each other as one embraces new technologies and the other clings to natural traditions in a world where everything seems to be in a pod - nature, cats, babies. It's the latter that becomes the pod of contention for our couple in what unfortunately feels more like one long "Black Mirror" episode than a feature film.

In "The Pod Generation," women's bodies have been liberated from the physical necessity of gestation currently required for childbirth, a development hotly debated throughout the film by feminists on both sides of the issue. Women (of means) no longer have to "get fat" or deal with surrogates and men can eliminate their supposed "womb envy" by finally participating almost equally in pregnancy.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

