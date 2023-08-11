MOVIE REVIEW: 'Pod Generation' generates discussion

Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones," "Me Before You") and Chiwetel Ejiofor ("12 Years a Slave," "Dr. Strange") are the near-future dream couple we've been waiting for, especially when playing off each other as one embraces new technologies and the other clings to natural traditions in a world where everything seems to be in a pod - nature, cats, babies. It's the latter that becomes the pod of contention for our couple in what unfortunately feels more like one long "Black Mirror" episode than a feature film.
In "The Pod Generation," women's bodies have been liberated from the physical necessity of gestation currently required for childbirth, a development hotly debated throughout the film by feminists on both sides of the issue. Women (of means) no longer have to "get fat" or deal with surrogates and men can eliminate their supposed "womb envy" by finally participating almost equally in pregnancy.
Once ensconced in a large egg-shaped artificial environment at The Womb Center, there's a baby app for playing an intra-pod soundtrack and for "feeding" a variety of nutrients so they aren't born picky eaters and even intra-utero fetal therapy. Apparently these unique creatures also don't dream, but that's a minor nuisance.
In the midst of this atmosphere of medical miracles are Rachel and Alvy, a very relatable couple dealing with the normal young married issue of when and how to have kids amidst their careers.
He's an archaic botanist, initially resistant to the new-fangled, feminist advancements of science, but blossoms at the opportunity to participate. She takes motherhood and bonding with her egg from a more skeptical perspective, initially enjoying the flexibility to continue to focus on her career until the distraction becomes too much.
She starts to take the pod to work in an attempt to bond as well as her husband seems to do … naturally. This role reversal sees the couple grow closer as they move from the recommended detachment parenting style to a pod-napping adventure that ends with them figuring it out like parents have done since the beginning of time.
Both written and directed by Sophia Barthes in her debut, I'd say it's a pretty good first effort, if a bit too big for its own shell.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
