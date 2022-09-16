MOVIE REVIEW: 'See How They Run?' ... more like walk

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan play officers of the law, trying to solve a murder in "See How They Run."

 Submitted Photo

With one of the best casts (Adrien Brody from “The Pianist” and “The French Dispatch," Sam Rockwell from “3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Vice," Saoirse Ronan from “Atonement” and “Ladybird," David Oyelowo from “Selma” and “Gringo," Ruth Wilson from “His Dark Materials” and “Saving Mr. Banks”) in a year full of films with great ensemble casts, I had high expectations of this Clue-like whodunnit farce, but it turned out to be more flat than fun.

Every dry joke is a lead balloon without any musical flourish or utilization of the normally perfect (but wasted here) comic timing of this group, but maybe that just means the script wasn't good enough to stand on its own.

Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member, and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.