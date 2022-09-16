MOVIE REVIEW: 'See How They Run?' ... more like walk

With one of the best casts (Adrien Brody from “The Pianist” and “The French Dispatch," Sam Rockwell from “3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Vice," Saoirse Ronan from “Atonement” and “Ladybird," David Oyelowo from “Selma” and “Gringo," Ruth Wilson from “His Dark Materials” and “Saving Mr. Banks”) in a year full of films with great ensemble casts, I had high expectations of this Clue-like whodunnit farce, but it turned out to be more flat than fun.
Every dry joke is a lead balloon without any musical flourish or utilization of the normally perfect (but wasted here) comic timing of this group, but maybe that just means the script wasn't good enough to stand on its own.
That said, in “See How They Run," Ronan stars as the appropriately named Constable Stalker, a young, chatty, gung-ho 1950s London police officer paired with jaded Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) to investigate the murder of a celebrated American director played by Brody, in town to discuss turning a popular play (itself a mystery about murder) into a Hollywood blockbuster.
Using the sometimes annoying voiceover technique (adding to the idea that the script or director isn’t strong enough to stand alone), Brody first describes the whodunnit within a whodunnit model before we ever get into the actual plot at hand.
Brody’s voiceover details the components and phases of a good whodunnit, like the most hated character always being killed first, hidden arguments and rivalries being revealed along the way, in addition to various players lying, cheating and hiding secrets that make them all look equally guilty.
With that in mind, we then learn that our playwright hates the director, the director has dirt on an affair with his assistant, along with blackmail, a secret family, disgruntled ushers and plenty of suspicion to go around. Agatha Christie herself (or a facsimile thereof) appears toward the end of the film but doesn’t make much of an impact unfortunately.
The rest plays out pretty much along the lines of every whodunnit you’ve ever seen, but probably with less flair. There’s nothing surprising or clever about this whodunnit, but the main characters do provide a bit of mild comic relief and high quality acting abounds.
Constable Stalker comically jumps to the conclusion that everyone she and Inspector Stoppard interview is the killer, or that all of them are the killers together. She’s trying too hard to impress Stoppard and is starstruck as a superfan of the theater and the silver screen. She takes copious notes on everything, suspects everyone, including the Inspector and is genuinely charming.
Rockwell is a sardonic foil to Ronan and theirs is a good pairing, but again, the lack of facile direction wastes all that talent, even when the occasional witty dialog appears like when Stoppard tells Stalker, “No one is ever going to take you seriously if you act the tea lady," and then proceeds to give her his tea order anyway.
The writer and director, Tom George and Mark Chappell, have only written for television previously, so that may be part of the problem. Perhaps they have become too reliant on a laugh track? Overall, this film takes itself too seriously and a better, more comical soundtrack and quicker pace would have been helpful to accentuate its buried quirkiness.
Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member, and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
