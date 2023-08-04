MOVIE REVIEW: 'Shortcomings' not coming up short

I had the opportunity to preview "Shortcomings" soon after seeing and loving "Joy Ride" and with many of the same actors in both, I had high hopes … and they were largely fulfilled. They are two very different films, but right from the start, they are two of the most watchable films and enjoyable movie going experiences I've had this year.
Based on a graphic novel, "Shortcomings" is the bi-coastal story of two aimless 20-something best friends struggling to help each other mature through a series of unconventional relationships, but in the least sentimental and most endearing way possible – not cringey at all. The dialog and direction are reminiscent of "Walking and Talking" or a Nick Hornby flick – intelligent, clever and real, transitioning from scene to scene with a casual chuckle in-store every time.
Justin Min from the superb "After Yang" plays against type as the main character, a self-proclaimed awful person, surprised no one likes him. He's the snobby filmmaker friend who never makes films himself and works in a dilapidated old movie theater, yet complains about other friends selling out to make big budget movie money (the film blatantly makes fun of "Crazy Rich Asians" here).
Min is meandering through life, full of negativity and ambiguity, while his girlfriend and best friend (the amazing and on the rise, Sherry Cola) grow beyond him, making him feel left behind and even more adrift. He dabbles poorly in theater management, unsuccessfully dates a series of younger women and embarrassingly lives in an apartment owned by his ex's father. Once he realizes that clinging to old girlfriends and lofty visions for himself is getting him nowhere, that's when his life begins and the movie ends.
Through observational humor and matter of fact lively discussions about mixed race relationships and the intersection of gender and sexuality, Randall Park (who guest stars and is known for "Fresh Off the Boat") directs a perfect slice of life film, funny and thought-provoking for all ages.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.