MOVIE REVIEW: 'Shortcomings' not coming up short

Sherry Cola and Justin Min star in "Shortcomings."

 Submitted Photo

I had the opportunity to preview "Shortcomings" soon after seeing and loving "Joy Ride" and with many of the same actors in both, I had high hopes … and they were largely fulfilled. They are two very different films, but right from the start, they are two of the most watchable films and enjoyable movie going experiences I've had this year.

Based on a graphic novel, "Shortcomings" is the bi-coastal story of two aimless 20-something best friends struggling to help each other mature through a series of unconventional relationships, but in the least sentimental and most endearing way possible – not cringey at all. The dialog and direction are reminiscent of "Walking and Talking" or a Nick Hornby flick – intelligent, clever and real, transitioning from scene to scene with a casual chuckle in-store every time.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.