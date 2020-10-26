The dream team who brought us “Lost in Translation” that arguably launched the career of director Sofia Coppola and the comeback of Bill Murray (“Saturday Night Live," “Meatballs”) is back with “On the Rocks," but this movie is about as stale as the marriage it’s about.
I could only justify the 3 Red Vines because of the general quality of filmmaking and acting, but the plot and even the dialog completely fall flat. Do not tune in expecting Bill Murray to make you laugh, despite the tagline of, “A young mother reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.”
Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation," “Tag”) gives the best performance of her young career as “a struggling New York writer who asks her philandering father to help determine if her husband is cheating on her." She also deals with the trappings of motherhood, including school drop-off, ballet pickup, mommy and me classes and lots of ponytails and basic wardrobe pieces. Bill Murray plays unsuccessfully against type as a sophisticated art gallery-owning, jet- setting, aged playboy with a driver and a seersucker suit.
The marriage between Laura (Jones) and Dean (Marlon Wayans of “In Living Color” and “Fifty Shades of Black”) has started the usual slide into drudgery after a couple of kids and since Dean has become a workaholic recently, Laura begins to worry his apparent boredom with her has turned into infidelity at the office. Lamenting this to her troublesome father, Laura inadvertently embarks on what I’m sure looked like a mad-capped caper on paper (with Bill Murray and Damon Wayans for goodness sake!), and in other hands may have been, but not with Coppola on board.
Her father starts having him followed and there’s a mild car chase in a conspicuous backfiring red convertible through the (maybe two) streets of New York, followed by a stakeout with caviar instead of donuts, but what little dry humor there is just doesn’t make it any fun for the audience.
Murray oozes charm all over New York and all the way to Mexico (he even sings, as is his signature), but he can’t be around a woman (of any age) without hitting on her and the actual result of all this is Laura’s realization that her problem isn’t her husband, it’s the legacy of her father’s infidelities and this experience helps her process all that. With that, the movie ends abruptly, Laura’s writers’ block magically clears up and the marriage just returns to its usual drudgery…
Plot and tone aside, in Coppola’s hands, Jones endearingly takes on a cross between Carrie Fisher from “When Harry Met Sally” and a “Lost in Translation” Scarlet Johansson quality that she carries off well. I could have used more side characters like the fantastic Jenny Slate as a fellow NY mom at pickup - now that is dry humor done right! There were plenty of other inexplicable cameos by the likes of Kelly Lynch (“Drugstore Cowboy”) and Barbara Bain (“Mission: Impossible”) that could have been better utilized for instance.
I don’t know if this was Coppola’s counter to last year’s exquisite “A Marriage Story” or meant to be a poorly imagined sequel to her success with “Lost in Translation," but “On the Rocks” is the least successful Coppola I’ve seen.
