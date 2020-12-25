Along with most of the movie-going public, I had high hopes for "Soul," since it comes from the writer/director of “Monsters, Inc.," “Up” and “Inside Out," but my own disappointment upon viewing it was unfortunately echoed by my resident Disney Pixar fanatic and very own teenage daughter. Turns out death is difficult to explain to children and no one actually knows what the afterlife is. Who knew? It's just not funny and neither is it instructive, whereas "Inside Out" was both.
Disillusioned middle school music teacher and aspiring jazz pianist Joe ends up in intensive care suddenly but doesn't quite die, though we are treated to the graphic scene repeatedly. However, the next half hour is spent in an out-of-body experience that makes it seem like he does die, only to finally return with him to Earth in another body, pursuing some madcap adventure with a sassy Tina Fey-voiced blob of a character he met awaiting assignment to a body on Earth. With me? Probably not, and the children forced to see this film will be lost at this point too, if not utterly confused and scared.
There is a mildly novel existential exploration of how new souls get their personalities and how those souls are granted life, but that is thrown away back on Earth for more traditional Disney cartoon antics that just don't match up with the subject matter at hand. The Improvisational jazz background is eclectic and occasionally moving, but overall, this is a "Heaven Can Wait"-level bomb.
Instead of an off-key body switching farce, "Soul" would have been better as a story convincing Joe that he should appreciate his gift as a teacher and mentor over pursuing his unobtainable lifelong dream of jazz nightclub fame. In fact, he teaches a lost soul how to love life through the taste of pizza and lollipops, the rush of the subway and the feel of the wind, but remains unmoved by the little things in life himself. He's essentially joyless and never learns that lesson.
