"Spinning Gold" is the loving portrait of an imperfect father and husband, but gifted talent scout and music producer, written and directed by his children. These children wrote said screenplay through decidedly rose-colored glasses that can only imagine their father at worst as an adorable imp with no real faults.

Neil Bogart (alias Neil Bogatz, Neil Scott, Wayne Roberts, etc.) built Casablanca Records into a juggernaut of the disco era, but only after dozens, perhaps hundreds of failed attempts at fame and fortune. Considering he did all that by the age of 39 when cancer took him means he wasn't simply a swindler; some of his bets actually paid off.

