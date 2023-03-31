"Spinning Gold" is the loving portrait of an imperfect father and husband, but gifted talent scout and music producer, written and directed by his children. These children wrote said screenplay through decidedly rose-colored glasses that can only imagine their father at worst as an adorable imp with no real faults.
Neil Bogart (alias Neil Bogatz, Neil Scott, Wayne Roberts, etc.) built Casablanca Records into a juggernaut of the disco era, but only after dozens, perhaps hundreds of failed attempts at fame and fortune. Considering he did all that by the age of 39 when cancer took him means he wasn't simply a swindler; some of his bets actually paid off.
Bogart was an accomplished singer, actor, dancer, songwriter and pianist in his own right before he found his true calling as marketer extraordinaire for other undiscovered musical artists.
His children seem to have employed the same method by casting for the big names on display in the "Spinning Gold" with largely new voices they likely hope will be discovered too, like Tayla Parkx as Donna Summer, Casey Likes as Gene Simmons, Doron Bell as Ronald Isley and Ledisi as Gladys Knight.
Their voices are nice to be sure, but in the end, more distracting than enjoyable, because we all know what those great artists sound like and they were obviously told to just be themselves for a better new talent showcase. This causes a kind of sensory dissonance that took me right out of the film.
Despite that somewhat misguided treatment of the material, Bogart's story is actually compelling enough to keep the audience interested even with the lack of marquee names. Jeremy Jordan plays Bogart as a dreamer who gets lucky as much as he gets in his own way. Unfortunately, his broad acting style may be suited to embodying that character, but not to much else.
By the time Bogart discovers KISS and gambles all his family's money on a final attempt to charm himself out of millions of dollars of debt, he's also managed to create two families for a total of four children that "overlap" to say the least. Along with his drug use, none of these behaviors is supposed to bother the audience, since the film also makes him seem singlehandedly responsible for some of the greatest hits of the 70s and 80s like "Love to Love You Baby," "Beth" and "Midnight Train to Georgia," but was he?
Especially in this first year records have outsold CDs since 1997, a visionary like Bogart does seem pretty vinyl-y gifted, bringing together such disparate groups of artists, constantly reinventing himself and his artists until he struck gold. It is also true that a sparkly storyline cannot make up for amateurish acting, even if Bogart did teach the Village People how to do the YMCA?
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
