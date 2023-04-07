MOVIE REVIEW: Swish! Nothing but net for 'Air'

Let’s go back to a time when Nike was the No. 3 shoe company in America, with a dying basketball division, if you can believe it. They were largely a running company in 1984 and ready to give up after years of not being able to attract big name basketball players to re-invigorate that line.
Adidas and Converse (now owned by Nike) were the big leaders in the industry. Let’s also keep in mind that this was a time when it was okay to have nothing but old white guys in your meetings or executive staff, so get ready for some retro culture shock. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up for the 22nd time in front of or behind the camera as writers, producers and directors in this story from their childhoods.
Heavy-handed nostalgia for everyone Ben and Matt’s age starts early in the film with a montage of people sporting feathered hair and brown jogging suits inexplicably using Rubick’s Cubes, Slinkies and briefcase phones, and continues sporadically throughout the film with more montages set against a rad 80s soundtrack.
That said, I am of that age, and I enjoyed being smacked in the face with those now hilarious memories. The only 80s habit they didn’t seem to utilize is smoking. Also, I love me some pasty, doughy Damon and Affleck himself sports a sweet 80s perm in “Air," so I’m in anyway. Sports, schmortz.
“Air” turns out to be a more entertaining version of “Moneyball” (baseball) or “Draft Day” (football), with better pacing and a wider appeal. The curtain is pulled back on icons from Phil Knight to the origin of Michael Jordan’s red shoes, giving a kind of comical take on a time in history that was taken so seriously.
Based on a true story that is still pretty well-known, take it with a grain of salt, but all of the players, basketball or not, are portrayed as loveable visionaries, even though capitalism is at the heart of all of it.
We know who Jordan picked in the end, who kept their job and who didn’t and who made money from it, but by the end of “Air," Damon actually looks like a kid again, because he’s in love with basketball, shoes and winning and he just won the biggest bet of his life (next to his 2014 involvement with the successful court battle to get the NCAA to compensate high school players for the use of their names and images).
There’s more than one way to change the world.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
