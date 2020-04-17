MOVIE REVIEW: Teen Angst in Spades

Tayarisha Poe’s first feature (debuting on Amazon Prime Video today) outing as Writer/Director shows great promise, with “Selah and the Spades” providing easy comparisons to “Heathers” with its darkly comedic take on secondary school mean girls; to “Carrie” with its equally climatic prom scene; or more contemporarily to “Dear White People”, though less satirically sharp. To be clear, “Selah” is definitely dark, but not truly comedy, so while teens may be naturally drawn to the subject matter, they may not actually be the best audience for it.
As the semester starts, the exclusive private boarding school of Haldwell is full of dreamy parties and pretty faces for transfer student Paloma, but it’s also full of tremendous family pressure and friction-filled factions with names like the “Spades” and the “Bobbies”. These aren’t your typical cliques separated by clothing and lifestyle choices. Haldwell’s “factions” are separated by what illicit activity they facilitate on campus, from drugs to term papers for purchase.
Paloma is hesitant at first to align herself with any one faction until she meets Selah. You see, Selah is a graduating Senior and Queen of all the cliques and she needs a successor - someone who can handle all the pressure but is still naive enough for her to mold. In grooming Paloma, Selah may also finally learn some of the humility that has evaded her in earlier (sometimes deadly) fiascos, and Paloma may learn some confidence and (possibly questionable) leadership skills, but first they just have to survive the school year.
Lovie Simone as Selah is able to carry the movie well as the lead, but Celeste O’Connor’s Paloma is the real rising star. Like many teen flicks, “Selah” has its share of clueless teachers, beautiful cheerleaders and brutal betrayals, but what I like about it is that it simultaneously focuses on all the potential of this group of youths and acknowledges the occasionally hideous darkside as well.
