MOVIE REVIEW: Thank God for Margaret and Judy Blume

The year is 1970, the year "Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret" was published by the great Judy Blume, herself the topic of a documentary this year called "Judy Blume Forever."
Her beloved novel about puberty is every bit as endearing and real as "Edge of Seventeen," so it makes sense that when Blume finally decided to memorialize her book in film, she would turn to the same writer/director, Kelly Fremon Craig. This dynamic duo have teamed up to create a film all generations can love.
There is plenty of nostalgia for the original readers, from passing notes in class and spin the bottle to avocado and mustard colored linoleum countertops and Tab, but it's all less heavy-handed than the recent pop culture references in "Air" and "Tetris."
Sepia-colored summer camp montages also hit for a certain time period too (see "Parent Trap"). The difference now is that those young girls of the hippie/disco era relate just as much to the mom (played to perfection by Rachel McAdams of "Wedding Crashers" and "Spotlight") or even the grandma (Kathy Bates of "Misery" and "Fried Green Tomatoes") now.
Margaret is an 11-year-old girl who comes home from summer camp to find her family is abruptly moving from NYC to the suburbs in NJ so her father can accept a promotion and her mother can become a stay-at-home mom and join the PTA. Margaret is reluctant to say the least but soon find the land of lawns and sprinklers more appealing than expected and even joins a secret girls club. Unfortunately, mother and daughter soon find that both of their new groups are equally intimidating. Perhaps this is penance for McAdams' time as a mean girl herself.
A surprising theme of the film is religion, despite the word "God" being right in the title. You see, Margaret is half Jewish, but because her parents struggled with religion as young people themselves, they decided to raise her with no religion, giving her what they thought was the gift of the option to decide for herself as an adult. As an awakening sixth grader, she is encouraged by an exceptional teacher to base her year long research project on religion.
What follows is an exploration that includes attending various churches and temples with friends and family, accidentally going to confession and literally talking to God, all culminating in a big family fight in an orange and brown living room over pot roast and Margaret declaring she doesn't even know if she believes in God.
Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret is better than her angelic face may advertise. She is more expressive and talented than her peers like Ever Anderson in "Peter Pan and Wendy," which I also reviewed this week, more akin to a young Asa Butterfield in "Hugo." She was Antman's daughter Cassie, after all.
I'd just like to add that I liked "Margaret" way more than I expected. The previews emphasized the funny aspects of growing up, so I was afraid it was going to be just another "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," but all generations of women will relate to it and I love how it normalized so many of our experiences as girls and women that are in fact normal, yes, like periods. It's the kind of movie that makes groups of female friends tell stories of their childhoods and giggle on their way out of the theater, something I witnessed at least three times on my way back to my own car.
Will it live up to more than 50 years of little girls' expectations? My prediction is that it won't matter how true to the source material it is, even purists will love it anyway, because it's just true to life because of Blume's special talent.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
