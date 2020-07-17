MOVIE REVIEW: The dirt is red and the music is folksy

A tight-knit fishing town in the Outback is the sparse but beautiful backdrop for this almost Shakespearean love story of two of its haunted inhabitants, played exquisitely by Garrett Hedlund of “Mudbound," “Georgia Rule” and Kelly MacDonald of “Boardwalk Empire," “No Country for Old Men."
Based on a book by acclaimed novelist, Tim Winton, whose previous adaptations have received accolades and directed by Gregor Jordan, who often works with brooding young men like Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger, expectations are admittedly high as the curtain goes up.
The dirt is red and the music is folksy, as well as largely original and performed by the on screen band that includes Garrett (Lu) and is the center of his personal tragedy. His tragic past is intrinsically tied to the innate unhappiness felt by Kelly’s character Georgie, though unbeknownst to the two of them in the beginning.
The couple is drawn together like a star-crossed Romeo and Juliet by their shared sadness, secrets and guilt. At first, they are just looking to be alone together, but it grows into something that could destroy them and their town along with them.
Georgie is unhappily coupled with the most powerful (fisher)man in town and initially sees Lu as a way out. She is a nurse looking for a patient and he is a haunted poacher looking to commit “suicide by girlfriend." They are outsiders playing a game of “us against the world” when they realize their bond goes deeper and it scares them to their limits.
The climax of the film is reminiscent of “The English Patient” or “The Gift of the Magi," as we await Lu’s fate when he sets out to the far north islands to essentially leave himself for dead. Left alone with thoughts of his past, the deserted landscape and vast water are no longer solace to Lu and his need for companionship, for Georgie, becomes more apparent even as he tests his very will to survive.
Because the original songs are such an integral part of the story, the score itself may get lost when awards season finally arrives, but the ambient score perfectly complements the landscape that is itself a main character in the film. Lu is both lost and found by music, whether it comes from the dirt or his loved ones.
