MOVIE REVIEW: These girls are asking for your respect

“Asking For It” is the inevitable low budget progeny of last year's Oscar nominated "Promising Young Woman." Both films are #metoo movement revenge thrillers, with different levels of sophistication, but just the same amount of trigger warnings. Using fast-moving visuals and popular young actors to tell this gritty contemporary story of girl power is key to its appeal, but any tale of rape, vigilantism and violence is hard to watch. This film is not for the faint-hearted, who may have only been able to just stomach “PYW."
Kiersey Clemons (“Hearts Beat Loud” - a fantastic and contrastingly upbeat film not to be missed, “Antebellum," "The Flash") is Joey, a naive young woman who enters the film with all the optimism and sass of any small-town waitress, but soon trusts the wrong clean cut All-American frat boy and ends up drugged, violated and in a fog for weeks, wondering what exactly even happened, with all her spark extinguished. A chance meeting in her diner with the gorgeous Regina (Alexandra Shipp of “tick, tick…boom!," “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and “Love, Simon”) sets Joey on a journey into a new world - a world that simultaneously scares and excites her and will ultimately lead her out of her fog.
Regina is part of a group of bad-a** women who live, work and party together, but also spend a lot of time standing up to male harassers wherever they find them (which is pretty much everywhere), with baseball bats if necessary, including their latest target, an online group called the Men First Movement, led by Mark Vanderhill (Ezra Miller of “Perks of Being a Wallflower," “Justice League” and “Fantastic Beasts”).
Each woman in the group has her own story to tell that is similar to Joey’s, in which men have driven right through consent and beyond to stalk, humiliate, assault, and otherwise ruin women’s lives, and companion stories where local officials have failed to intervene to stop it or penalize the sexual offenders. Joey is inspired by these women taking matters into their own very capable hands, so Regina takes her under her wing.
Vanderhill has created a terrorist group of foaming-at-the-mouth, gun-wielding, angry men all over the internet who feel wronged by the #metoo movement and openly assert their right to dominance over and violence toward women everywhere. Regina’s group, led by Radha Mitchell (“Neighbours," “Finding Neverland”, “Silent Hill”) has recently decided to become terrorists themselves in response and Joey tags along on their first big attack, as events inevitably take a turn for the worse, with losers on both sides.
This cast is overflowing with talent. In addition to those already mentioned, Vanessa Hudgens (“High School Musical”, “Gimme Shelter”, “tick, tick…boom!”) and Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious," “American Horror Story," “Antebellum”) lend their considerable celebrity to the film as fellow female anarchists and even one of the Hemsworth brothers shows up as a more sympathetic police officer (Luke from “Neighbours," “WestWorld”).
The essential soundtrack and carefully crafted set and costume design paint a colorful, if dark, world with an ever increasing and fascinating cast of characters that immediately draws the audience into what may seem like an exaggerated present day, but may very well be our near and nearly apocalyptic future. If you worry this film might be too over the top, never fear, real statistics on rape and other violence against women are provided throughout the film to ground it in reality.
