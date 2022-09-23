JusticeForBunnyKing_KeyArt.jpg
“Bunny King” is a very serious film about the downfalls of the public assistance and justice systems in New Zealand (but it could be anywhere, really). Essie Davis (“Game of Thrones," "Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries," and “True History of the Kelly Gang”) earnestly plays Bunny King, a single mom who served time for killing her abusive husband and lost custody of her children. Now released from jail, she has to find work and housing in order to get them back. It does not go well.

Like the amazing “Maid” and “Herself” from the past few years, “Bunny King” illustrates the cracks in social service that lead to frustration and punishing those who need the most help. At every turn, Bunny is making the best of her meager opportunities, but it’s never enough. She washes car windows at traffic lights when no one will hire her because of her record. She even stretches the truth as far as it will go in an attempt to secure housing despite her lack of resources so she can stop sleeping on her sister’s couch, but that backfires too.

Simonie Wilson's love of movies began as a child in the '70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member, and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

