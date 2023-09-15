MOVIE REVIEW: This 'Haunting' is under water

Kenneth Branagh takes on his next Agatha Christie novel, "A Haunting in Venice," opening Friday, Sept. 15.

 Submitted Image/20th Century Studios

The third Kenneth Branagh installment of mysteries based on Agatha Christie novel is decidedly spooky, just in time for Halloween. Set on All Hallows Eve in a creepy former orphanage, "A Haunting in Venice" delivers on scare, but that genre seems ill-suited to this classic whodunit series or at least in Branagh's directorial hands.

Weird camera angles and cheesy jump scare effects make this episode a mere ghost of the first two superior films in the series: "Death on the Nile" and "Murder on the Orient Express."

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.