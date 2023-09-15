MOVIE REVIEW: This 'Haunting' is under water

The third Kenneth Branagh installment of mysteries based on Agatha Christie novel is decidedly spooky, just in time for Halloween. Set on All Hallows Eve in a creepy former orphanage, "A Haunting in Venice" delivers on scare, but that genre seems ill-suited to this classic whodunit series or at least in Branagh's directorial hands.
Weird camera angles and cheesy jump scare effects make this episode a mere ghost of the first two superior films in the series: "Death on the Nile" and "Murder on the Orient Express."
Hercule Poirot has retired and is living as a recluse in post World War II Venice, protected by a mysterious bodyguard. Poirot has lost his faith and decided he's seen too much death, but when an old friend arrives, tempting him to help her debunk a medium at a seance on Halloween night, it's more than he can resist.
That old friend is none other than Tina Fey ("Saturday Night Live," "30 Rock"), providing a minor comedic element as a feisty American, but is it necessary to balance out the darkness? Perhaps, but she's too muted to know for sure. Another unfortunate choice in the filming.
The rest of the film is formulaic — while investigating one murder, more happen under increasingly impossible circumstances, only this time with the backdrop of the supernatural. When Poirot inevitably solves the murders, is he haunted or just hallucinating? Scary stories make life less scary, but no less mysterious.
My favorite part of these films is how they leave clues and hints along the way for the audience, making each of us think we can solve the mystery before Poirot himself, but of course he will always get there before we can. That, at least, is an element still intact in "Haunting."
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
