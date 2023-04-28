MOVIE REVIEW: This magic comes from no boy

This version of the well-worn story of a boy who never grows up, based on the 1911 novel, is pretty true to the text and to what we all remember from our own childhoods. Much the same as its celluloid predecessors and unsurprising, but updated and a solid adventure all the same for this generation. Jude Law is also perhaps the best looking Hook to date, so their moms also have a reason to see "Peter Pan and Wendy."
For a certain part of the movie going population though, get ready for more Disney boycotts for the inclusiveness, lack of cultural appropriation and gender, race and ability blind casting in this "Pan." Even the dialog makes it clear to whatever comes after Generation Z, that it just doesn't matter what you look like or how you were born, you can take any path you want in life. Even girls can be Lost Boys (gasp!).
More liberties are taken with the source material, with the emphasis on girl power, but you don't have to watch very closely to see that Tink (Yara Shahidi), Tiger Lily (Alyssa Wapanatahk) and Wendy (Ever Anderson) repeatedly save themselves, each other and Peter instead of the other way around in this interpretation.
We are also treated to a Hook origin story that becomes awkward every time he and Peter are alone, talking about how they were once best friends. We learn from their relationship about the connection between hurt felt as a child being manifested into a miserable adult.
While Wendy is finding herself and sword fighting with pirates, the middle of the film turns pretty dark and slow for younger audiences. In fact, the sets themselves are almost too dreary and realistic throughout, even Wendy says she thought Neverland would be more … fun.
Director David Lowery once again teamed up with his longtime writing partner Toby Halbrooks, I guess to see if they could break the curse of "The Green Knight," "Pete's Dragon" and "A Ghost Story," but I'm not sure they did.
"Peter Pan and Wendy" isn't the worst version of this story turned into film though. I'll leave you with my ranking of the 5 versions I've seen: 1. "Peter Pan" 1953; 2. "Hook" 1991; 3. "Pan" 2015; 4. "Peter Pan and Wendy" 2023; and 5. "Peter Pan" 2003.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
