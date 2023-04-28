MOVIE REVIEW: This magic comes from no boy

This version of the well-worn story of a boy who never grows up, based on the 1911 novel, is pretty true to the text and to what we all remember from our own childhoods. Much the same as its celluloid predecessors and unsurprising, but updated and a solid adventure all the same for this generation. Jude Law is also perhaps the best looking Hook to date, so their moms also have a reason to see "Peter Pan and Wendy."

For a certain part of the movie going population though, get ready for more Disney boycotts for the inclusiveness, lack of cultural appropriation and gender, race and ability blind casting in this "Pan." Even the dialog makes it clear to whatever comes after Generation Z, that it just doesn't matter what you look like or how you were born, you can take any path you want in life. Even girls can be Lost Boys (gasp!).

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

