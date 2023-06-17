MOVIE REVIEW: This movie isn't gone in a 'Flash'

OK, “Flash” is long, nearly 2.5 hours, not including the post credit sequence (worth staying for though), so plan your bathroom breaks accordingly. Not only is it long, but the opening action sequence common to superhero movies is so cartoony and the dialog so corny as to think the entire genre is going backward, to the now much-maligned 80s Justice League movies style. In addition, some of the early jokes in this film are actually more tactless than usual for DC or downright homophobic. Long gone are the days of Christian Bale.

However, if you can tolerate the first half hour or so, the movie then turns into something worth watching. The overall character arcs, acting quality and nostalgic cameos start to balance out the bad taste you may have in your mouth, if you're like me.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

