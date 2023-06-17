MOVIE REVIEW: This movie isn't gone in a 'Flash'

OK, “Flash” is long, nearly 2.5 hours, not including the post credit sequence (worth staying for though), so plan your bathroom breaks accordingly. Not only is it long, but the opening action sequence common to superhero movies is so cartoony and the dialog so corny as to think the entire genre is going backward, to the now much-maligned 80s Justice League movies style. In addition, some of the early jokes in this film are actually more tactless than usual for DC or downright homophobic. Long gone are the days of Christian Bale.
However, if you can tolerate the first half hour or so, the movie then turns into something worth watching. The overall character arcs, acting quality and nostalgic cameos start to balance out the bad taste you may have in your mouth, if you're like me.
The Flash, or Barry (played by Erza Miller) as nearly everyone calls him, is a young man trying to navigate being an awkward Millennial and helping his father win his appeal after his father was convicted of murder of Barry's mother years ago. In the meantime, he feels disrespected, like he’s just Batman’s cleanup man. You see, The Justice League really doesn’t have the family feeling of Guardians of the Galaxy, the Avengers or even The Fast and the Furious.
Batman thinks our “scars make us who we are and maybe we're not supposed to fix them," which Barry finds super unhelpful, so when he realizes he can turn back time even a little, he figures out how to turn it back a lot, like to just before his mother was murdered and prevent it, yada, yada, yada. Unfortunately, that attempt goes just about as well as in every other time travel movie ever, so the bulk of the film is spent by various superheroes trying to fix what he broke.
Along the way, Barry manages to meet his pretty useless 18-year-old self (because, apparently, if you grow up with a not-murdered mother, that’s all it takes to go soft), an old - very old - Batman (Michael Keaton, better than he ever was as Batman originally), multiple “Super” people (I’m pretty sure Cara is everyone’s new girl crush, Sasha Calle, who has her own Supergirl movie coming out soon) and starts to recreate his own origin story to enable both of this parallel universe’s Barrys to be The Flash.
Also in this parallel universe, Zod comes early to destroy Superman and terraform the Earth, before, as it seems, many of the League of Justice have even materialized on the planet. Barry soon learns that this is a universe where superheroes can die and not every problem has a solution. Well, at least one Barry learns that, but the second Barry, who has never known the pain of losing someone won’t give up trying to save his world until it literally destroys him in a spectacle of alternate realities colliding that must be seen to be believed.
With so many Supermen in the movie, I couldn’t help notice that The Flash/Barry seems modeled after him, with his public alter ego, being so mild mannered, running fast enough to turn back time to save lives, pining after a reporter friend (the charming Kiersey Clemons from the piercing “Asking For It”), and even his suit tie is askew for a large part of the film.
Nearly all the old Batmen and Supermen come back in one form or another at the end (even some new ones), some in black and white, in a mayhem of cameos like I’ve never seen and it’s a welcome sight, though seeing one particular Superman did make me cry.
OK, maybe wait to pee during the credits.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.