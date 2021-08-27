What can’t James McAvoy do? He’s been a romantic lead in “Atonement," a faun in “The Chronicles of Narnia," a superhero in “X-Men," a psychotic killer in “Split," a mercenary in "Atomic Blonde", all to critical acclaim, and now in “Together" he plays the heartfelt everyman in all of us, struggling through relationship issues during the COVID lockdown in the UK.
"Together" is a unique cinematic experience, forcefully breaking the fourth wall from the first moments and continuing to smash the pieces left on the floor with every subsequent scene. It’s a technique at first jarring, but eventually the relatability of the characters and the situation overwhelm any sense of awkwardness with the format.
The film is actually a series of one-sided dialogs (monologues), as McAvoy and his on-screen partner Sharon Horgan (“Game Night," “Disenchantment”) move around their home and discuss their increasingly toxic relationship with the camera, sometimes in tandem, but rarely in dialog with each other.
A couple already at each other’s throats is forced to lockdown together at the beginning of COVID, along with their pre-teen son, who provides little more than a backdrop and a topic of discussion but has no lines.
Unfortunately, this is a situation all too common in recent months, and eventually the somewhat comic tone settles into something more touching. McAvoy and Horgan continuously fight in front of their son, who moves in and out of their scenes wordlessly and seemingly unaffected by it all, but observing and undoubtedly absorbing. The couple also repeatedly overshares with us as they navigate the months of ups and downs familiar to us all, consisting of anger, grief, pain and disbelief in almost a real-time documentary.
Expertly directed by Stephen Daldry (“The Hours," “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”) and Justin Martin (“The Crown”), the acting in this film approaches exquisite with compelling soliloquy after soliloquy about masked supermarket encounters, arranging care for elderly loved ones and eventually getting in line for the vaccine. Those stories are brought to the screen by Dennis Kelly, but honestly could just be verbatim transcriptions from so many of our lives.
Shutdown movies have started to flood the market, most notably “Locked Down” with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in McAvoy and Horgan’s roles, but with a much more fanciful resolution, partly because the subject will hit home with so many and partly because they are equally easier to film as the pandemic continues as opposed to big blockbusters. “Together” was filmed in 10 days with a cast of two. There is also seemingly endless material to draw upon, but I won’t be sad when this particular pipeline of stories dries up.
